Illinois’ money situation isn’t good and there’s the possibility it could get a whole lot worse.

At least that’s the assessment of S&P Global Ratings which assesses the credit worthiness of states among others. It basically doesn’t like what it sees in Illinois.

The company said state lawmakers "placed a sizable $5 billion placeholder" in the current budget in anticipation of further federal aid for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. So far Congress hasn’t complied with anyone’s request for more aid and S&P doesn’t think it will come up with anything like $5 billion for Illinois even if it does do something.

S&P took note of Gov. JB Pritzker’s directive to state agencies to identify 5% cuts that can be made to the current budget and another 10% that can be whacked out of next year’s budget if federal aid isn’t forthcoming. "All such actions will likely have negative effects on the state’s economy and revenues," S&P said, not to mention make it more difficult to enact more cuts in the future.

Already, S&P said, the state’s bill backlog is climbing once again and it is likely the state will have to make budget cuts, although they won’t be enough to fix the entire budget hole that is looming. And if you’d like some more bad news, the company warned that volatility in the stock market could add to pension costs going forward.

The upshot of all of this? Unless you’ve just returned from an extended visit to the outer solar system, you know that Illinois’ credit rating is just above junk status. All of the stuff cited by S&P doesn’t improve the picture.

"With the need for additional borrowing, an elevated bill backlog and lingering structural imbalance, Illinois could exhibit further characteristics of a non-investment grade issuer," S&P said. In other words, a junk bond issuer.

Illinois could borrow money under a federal program, but S&P thinks the state would have difficulty repaying it on time. It could take out a loan to repay the federal loan, but that just exacerbates the problem, S&P said.

Ah, what’s to worry?

This is helping?

All may not be lost, however.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, has introduced legislation to provide aid to state and local governments under certain conditions.

He calls it the Taxpayer Protection Act of 2020 which would provide forgivable loans to state, territory, tribal or local governments to assist them with revenue shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a release from his office said it would provide assistance "while protecting taxpayers from fiscal mismanagement engaged in by state (sic) like Illinois."

Whatever money is awarded is a loan that has to be repaid, unless the recipient takes certain steps. They include having a "truly balanced" budget that doesn’t include borrowing and a rainy day fund of 5%-10% of revenues. Oh, and the state must have a plan in place to have 100% funding of pensions within 25 years. For Illinois, a state that already has difficulty meeting its pension payments, that would mean making higher pension payments than now.

"Illinois shouldn’t get a blank check to bail out decades of failing to do what most responsible adults can: spend less than you earn and save for a rainy day," LaHood said in a statement. "The Taxpayer Protection Act will ensure American taxpayers aren’t on the hook for financial problems they did not create."

And you thought Illinois legislators tried to help Illinois, didn’t you?

Share the wealth

One way to help the state would be to find a way to ensure Illinois taxpayers get as much back from the federal government as they pay into it. It doesn’t happen now and hasn’t happened in pretty much forever.

As long as we’re on the topic of what the state deserves and doesn’t deserve.

Contact Doug Finke: doug.finke@sj-r.com, 788-1527, twitter.com/dougfinkesjr