PEORIA — Beyond the dunks, the blocked shots and the 3-point goals, Bradley basketball’s reboot Sunday of Saturday’s postponed Red-White scrimmage was most successful in a basic way.

There seemed to be no ill effects from the "mild symptoms" a player showed Saturday morning that caused the scrimmage to be called off and sounded an alarm siren throughout Braves Nation.

With COVID-19 positive tests raging around the country and causing more than 20 Division I men’s basketball programs to currently be quarantined, Bradley fans heaved a huge sigh of relief when the player’s test came back negative and all 14 players were allowed to play on. Only walk-on Riley Burger, sidelined with an injured foot, did not suit up.

Fans weren’t allowed into Sunday’s scrimmage but were able to catch it live on YouTube.

"I’m just glad we were able to get this done today," said BU coach Brian Wardle. "Everyone showed some flashes out there. We’re going to need everyone 1 through 14 this year to be ready to play at any moment. The freshmen, overall, we’re going to give as much time as we can in practice. So I’m just happy we got the opportunity."

Two 16-minute scrimmages were held with different lineups each half. The Red team won the first one, 33-25, with the experienced players pretty evenly split.

In the final 16 minutes, the Red squad – composed during the last half of the expected top eight -- prevailed again, 36-27. Other than individual point totals, statistics were unavailable to media because some players played on both sides.

Transfer guards Terry Nolan and Kevin McAdoo led the way with 19 and 16 points, respectively. Danya Kingsby added 14 and Sean East 12. Freshmen Jayson Kent (six points on a pair of 3s) and Darius Hannah (five points) provided good minutes in the latter scrimmage.

Nolan and McAdoo scored most of their points in bunches, both scoring from 3-point range and on drives. Nolan also showed quick hands on defense with several steals and deflections.

East was erratic at the point in the first half with several turnovers, but also made some brilliant passes and converted one sensational spin drive.

But it was 7-footer Ari Boya who was perhaps the most pleasant surprise. The junior center, hampered by ankle injuries his first two years, moved well and with purpose, scoring 10 points – two on an impressive reverse dunk on a nifty bounce pass from Ville Tahvanainen – and blocking at least four shots.

"Ari’s only going to get better, too," Wardle said. "There is a lot to improve on, but he is a presence. We’re starting to find him on more lobs, which is good, and he sets great screens. I was proud he didn’t get in any foul trouble in the second half."

Wardle described the first 16 minutes as "a little ragged," as players showed some nerves in their first public outing of the season.

"Our discipline on defense, we broke down on ball screens and gave up the baseline too much," he said. "But we had good leadership and talk in the second scrimmage. Overall, in the second half the turnovers and the fouling went down. They got more comfortable with the officials and in taking care of the ball. I’m excited to improve from here."

Bradley now has 10 days before its regular-season opener Nov. 25 against Toledo at the Xavier Invitational.

"We have a lot of speed and quickness and need to continue to run," Wardle said. "And we have a lot of guys who can get a shot off. For the first time in this setting, I’m proud of what our guys did. This team will be really exciting to watch. But a lot of things, we have to get better at."

