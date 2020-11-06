CHAMPAIGN — Ask Da’Monte Williams or Adam Miller about those steamy, intense workouts at the Hanna City Park District gym, and you’ll get similar answers.

The two Peoria hoopers now play ball under the bright lights and in the luxurious atmosphere of the State Farm Center in Champaign, but they’ll never forget where they started — drilling day after day under the tutelage of Manual assistant coach David Williams.

"Man, them workouts with Dave were hot," Miller recalled. "Hot in that gym. The fan was barely helping us. We learned a lot."

"Man, we used to get it," Da’Monte said. "Can’t really say too much about those, but we definitely got after it though."

Usually early in the morning, the training sessions were especially pivotal in Miller’s development, starting when he was in seventh grade, when Da’Monte played at Manual.

Before the two talented hoopers grew into Big Ten-worthy talents that drew loads of hype and accolades, David got their buy-in, and the trio turned that sauna of a gym into a hotbed of basketball promise.

Both Miller and David recalled one particular session when they were working on a drill where Miller dunked the ball instead of finishing with a right-handed layup.

Unimpressed with the flair, David let Miller know that the athleticism and skill of defenders at the next level would prevent him from dunking in games.

"Right hand!" David bellowed. "You ain’t ever gonna be able to do that (expletive) in the game! At some point, you’ve got to make a right-hand layup!"

The four-year-old video drew a reminiscent chuckle from Miller, who was speaking ahead of his freshman season on an Illini team that has Final Four hopes after a resurgent 2019-2020 season.

"Coach Dave, he pushed me every practice," Miller said. "We work hard. Some of the things he taught me back then, I still use to this day. Just building a foundation and making connections, Coach Dave is like a father figure. He’s someone I’ve got in my corner. Them workouts, I don’t take them for granted."

Known for his intensity, David knew Miller had an abundance of potential, from the moment Da’Monte asked if he could attend a training session when Miller was in middle school. That’s why he never held back, pushing him to be his greatest — and particularly — to make full use of his right hand instead of Miller’s favored left.

"He was only a freshman, so not knowing he was going to be in the Big Ten at that time, no foreshadowing there," David said. "But just telling him, ‘You’re not gonna do that in the Big Ten, you’ve got to learn how to use that right hand.’

"To his credit, he worked on that right hand, and that’s one of the big things we harp on him a lot, that right hand, that right hand. He’s gotten so much better with it."

Four years later, ahead of his first college season, Miller has grown a lot. He now stands at 6 feet, 4 inches, and he’s added more than 10 pounds of muscle between working out near Peoria over the summer and entering the Illini’s strength and conditioning program.

"His athleticism really, really impressed me," David said. "How much stronger he has gotten in the upper body and how much bouncier he is now than he used to be. I know he trains over at 360 in East Peoria with Eric Crowhurst. He really looks good. He’s bought into weightlifting, his body looks good, but his athleticism off the floor has really, really improved."

Longtime friends, Miller and Da’Monte reunited for summer workouts with David while away from campus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The familiar confines of the Hanna City Park District gym, easily accessible for a trio of longtime area basketball standouts, beckoned.

By all accounts, the trio’s training sessions were just like the old days.

"There’s no air conditioning in that gym," David said. "When I tell you it’s 104 degrees in that gym, it is hot. Some days I’m in a bad mood and I won’t even open the door, standing in there is like a sauna. There’s been great days in there and there’s been days that have been not-so-great. But that comes with maturing, and these guys have gotten better and better, and have bought in. They understand that at the next level, you’ve got to be prepared."

For David, it was thrilling to see each player’s progress, but also the degree to which they still bought in and wanted to learn from him. After years of drilling, now at a high-level Big Ten program, each player still has a place for David’s coaching, mentorship and friendship.

For he and Da’Monte, too, the relationship goes deeper than being training buddies who share a particularly intense and memorable teacher.

"We’re super close, whether on the court or off the court," Da’Monte said. "We look at each other as family. Especially with me, family’s big. I treat him like my mother had him. He treats me the same way."

Miller recounted how Da’Monte was the first player he ever saw truly dominate a basketball game in every facet, from the offensive end to the defensive end.

"He was like a Michael Jordan to me," Miller said. "I had never seen, in my actual own eyes, someone dominate a game."

"So me seeing that and him getting offers, playing with the (Mac Irvin) Fire, him doing that kind of showed me like, ‘Oh, I can do this too. I could go out there, you’ve just got to go do it,’" Miller said. "Me and my mom, we pushed to go do it. I always give thanks to Da’Monte because without him I probably wouldn’t be as successful as I am today."

When David thinks back to how it all got started, with Miller first attending training sessions after Da’Monte’s introduction, he can’t help but remember it as the stuff of legend.

"His mom had asked me, ‘Can he come work out with you and Da’Monte?’ I knew he was young, seventh grade," David said. "So one day we’re in the back gym and I said, ‘Sure. He can come come tomorrow.’ So she brings him to the back gym, and I thought she was going stay for the workout. She didn’t, she walked out. We worked out for about an hour and a half that day, and Adam says, ‘I’ll see you guys tomorrow!’"

"He was pretty excited," David continued. "And he left, and I told Da’Monte right then and there that he’s the next great player to come out of Peoria. Monte’s like, ‘You think so?’ I said, ‘There is no doubt, Da’Monte. There is zero doubt.’"

Now, with the Illini’s season set to begin in about four weeks, David hopes to see Miller and Da’Monte click at Illinois like they have over the years.

Whether Miller finds immediate success, or even if Illinois doesn’t live up to expectations, it’s clear the two Illini guards have a special relationship that has made Miller more comfortable to call Champaign home.

"That’s my big brother," Miller said of Da’Monte. "We work hard and we feed off each other. We know how each other work and we push each other. I don’t really gotta say too much about him."

"The bond brothers have is, ‘I got your back and you got mine,’" Miller continued. "He’s gonna teach me what to do. He’s gonna tell me little secrets that nobody knows, he’s gonna teach me that. It’s good to have him out here helping me out."

Gavin Good is the University of Illinois correspondent for Gannett Illinois. Contact him at gavinrg2@illinois.edu or at Twitter.com/itsallG_O_O_D.