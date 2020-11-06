PEORIA — Heading into his junior season, Ari Boya is as healthy as he’s been at Bradley. While he’s still rehabbing a surgically repaired ankle from August of 2019, the 7-foot-1 Cameroon native is hopeful that everyone will see a more improved player this year.

"I cannot say I’m 100%, but it’s a lot better than the past two years," Boya said. "I try not to think about it and just focus on what’s coming. I want to show them what I can do that I wanted to do the past years."

He’s already been showing off that healthier version of himself to teammates and coaches in practice.

"Ari’s moving well," said BU coach Brian Wardle. "He’s playing really aggressive and leads us in rebounding and blocks in practice. He’s just a presence out there. You talk about dynamic players who may not have huge stats, but when they’re on the floor they change the game? Ari’s one of those. He changes the game while he’s on the floor and has had a very good fall so far."

The 240-pound Boya provided glimpses in his first two Bradley seasons of the type of potential envisioned for the league’s most impressive physical specimen.

The game that stands out most was last season’s matchup at Indiana State when the Braves were limited to six scholarship players because of injury and illness. Boya played a career-high 29 minutes and posted his only double-double (14 points, 12 rebounds) at Bradley.

The big fella also had some huge blocked-shot games, rejecting four attempts three times and five once (17 total) despite playing a total of just 52 minutes in those four contests.

Boya’s 45 blocks led the team and ranked second in the Missouri Valley Conference although he averaged just 10 minutes per outing. Boya averaged 3.0 points and 3.5 rebounds as a sophomore.

"Ari has gotta bring that presence on the defensive end and the offensive boards," Wardle said. "Offensively, he’s playing better. Even in 20-25 minutes he can put up some numbers quick. I’m very happy for him. He’s a tremendous young man, has a big heart and is one of the most liked guys on the team."

Boya backed up fellow African Koch Bar at center each of the past two seasons. Bar graduated in May and is now playing professionally in Denmark. It was a relationship that greatly benefited the younger player as he adjusted to the college game.

"I miss him; he was my best friend," Boya said. "When I was making myself ready last year, I spent more time with him. I knew I would not see him (after the season). He talked to me and gave me confidence."

Boya’s primary post companion at BU this year is 6-9 redshirt freshman Rienk Mast, who sat out last season rehabbing a torn ACL.

"I’ve been happy that Ari and Rienk, our two big guys who are coming off serious surgeries, have made every practice and have looked pretty strong," Wardle said. "One thing I look for is when we go hard for two days, how do they come back on that third day? I’ve been very pleased with both of them on that third day. They’ve both gotten better physically every week."

The difference with this year’s pair is they can also play at the same time, a rarity with Boya and Bar.

"Absolutely," Wardle said. "They’re totally different players. That’s the beauty of Rienk. He brings a different niche to that front line group. Rienk’s very comfortable on the perimeter making decisions. And Ari’s getting more comfortable there."

Boya’s more comfortable in every facet of his game largely because he feels better physically.

"I cross my fingers because I’m so scared something can happen before we begin our season," Boya said. "But I can move better with my ankle. I can run, jump and do everything more than the past two years. This year I think I’ll bring more to the table. I’m confident I’ll be ready to go."

