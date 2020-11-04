CHAMPAIGN — It has been a whirlwind last week for former Peoria High School football star Coran Taylor.

Taylor, a sophomore reserve quarterback for Lovie Smith at the University of Illinois, was thrust into the spotlight when starting quarterback Brandon Peters tested positive or COVID-19 and reserve Isaiah Williams was sidelined due to contact tracing protocol.

The Illini started backup Matt Robinson over Taylor, but Robinson went down with an ankle injury in the first quarter against Purdue.

Taylor came in and threw for 273 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 17 of 29 passes and nearly led the Illini back from a 21-point fourth quarter deficit.

Illinois lost 31-24 and Taylor made some crucial mistakes along the way, including a fumble inside the 10-yard line that Purdue returned for a touchdown in the third quarter to go up 31-10.

But the Peoria native buoyantly led the offense on a fourth-quarter surge that inspired confidence in the offense and completed four-straight passes for 69 yards, capped off by a 28-yard dime to tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe for a touchdown.

It didn’t work out, but Taylor showed promise that excited Illinois. Players like tight end Luke Ford and longtime teammate Kendrick Green spoke out in praise and support of Taylor.

Green recounted their days at Peoria High, when they’d walk to practice together each day. He said he saw Taylor’s potential back then and never doubted he had what it takes to play at the Big Ten Conference level.

"In high school during the summer, (Taylor) lived right around the corner from me," Green said. "I would walk to his house all summer and we would really walk to practice every day. We grew up in East Bluff, Peoria, Illinois — tough area. We’re tough kids, man."

"Coran, he gets in the game, I knew what he was capable of doing. If he corrects turning the ball over and things like that, he’s just as good as anybody we’ve got in our quarterback room. I really feel like that."

Taylor knows he’ll need to make improvements in his first week as the Illini’s de facto starting quarterback. On Monday, Smith said Robinson’s status was unclear for Saturday’s game against Minnesota, though he said it wasn’t a season-ending injury.

"It means a lot," Taylor said of leading a Big Ten offense. "It means a lot for me and my family. I know they’re proud. I’m proud of myself. I’ve got a lot to work on moving forward."

The dual-threat quarterback knows that he can succeed in third-year offensive coordinator Rod Smith’s offense, though he’ll need to work on his ball security and his reads on throws.

Taylor was calm under pressure when his team needed him, and he sees the positives and negatives from his first meaningful outing. He was joking with the media in the postgame presser, even as he acknowledged he had a long way to go.

"I looked good," Taylor said of the moment he entered the game. "I put on my good clothes, you know — nah, just playing," he said with a laugh.

"It was a little bit rowdy. When Matt first went down, it was like, ‘Coran, c’mon, c’mon!’ So then I was a little anxious, but after I got the first couple of snaps I was good."

Without hesitation, Taylor threw on the run, stood in the pocket and delivered and, of course, broke out for some chunks of yardage on his own. Rod Smith and Lovie Smith each praised his play and effort, and Rod is now game-planning around Taylor for a crucial game against the Golden Gophers on Saturday afternoon.

"Sometimes what makes those guys really good football players is their ability to take chances and their ability to try plays or try certain things that maybe other guys wouldn’t," Rod Smith said. "Sometimes it works for you and sometimes it doesn’t. The key is how do you play within structure of the offense? That’s the key. How do you play within structure and do what we kind of ask you to do through a certain period of time over the course of a play, but once that breaks down, then it’s on him."

Rod spoke at length on Monday about Taylor’s ability to improvise, play on the move and pick up yardage with his ability to make defenders miss.

"That’s where him improvising or elongating plays and doing things like that is where he comes in," he said. "I think we just need to hone in on the decision-making, hone in and make sure his eyes are right, his eye discipline is correct, his eyes and his thoughts and his decisions are in the right area where it needs to be. From there, you got to be able to play fast and play loose. I think Coran will definitely do that."

Taylor said that Tim Thornton’s offense at Peoria High helped him prepare for the up-tempo, often run-heavy offense favored at Illinois. Minus the mistakes, Taylor said he felt at home while managing the Illini attack.

"A lot of RPOs, tempo plays, QB runs and stuff," Taylor said. "It was all incorporated in (the) play-calling, so that’s why I felt pretty comfortable."

"Just staying the course, staying humble, staying focused and staying locked in," he continued. "That’s what it looked like."

Taylor brings badly-needed confidence and playmaking ability for an 0-2 Illini team that — in Smith’s fifth year — is expected to put together a winning season.

For the first time, he is getting the starting quarterback’s share of reps in practice. Mostly up until now, Taylor was taking the fourth-string reps. Sometimes that only means four or five reps a day, and it always means taking mental reps and following along from the sideline as the offense works.

Green loved what he saw out of his longtime teammate and friend, and he’s confident Taylor can make the jump needed to beat a Minnesota team that defeated Illinois 40-17 in 2019.

"He made plays," Green said. "He might’ve had a few dropped balls today as well. It is what it is though. Coran did what he had to do. I’ve known all my life what he’s capable of."

Taylor has never lacked the confidence needed to shine under pressure. On Saturday, he’ll be tested again, but this time it will come after a full week of prep instead of late notice after the bulk of preparation had already been completed.

His teammates and coaches have rallied around him, recognizing that Taylor is now going to be instrumental as Illinois looks to bounce back midseason.

"The situation that we’re in, he saw this as his opportunity to go and make his mark," Rod Smith said. "I think what it shows is it showed his real confidence, it showed his real personality."

