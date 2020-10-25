CHAMPAIGN — Allow Da'Monte Williams to step out of the realm of basketball for a second.

The Peorian is talking about life — about the process in which things happen for most people. Success, assets and achievements don't happen overnight. Each stage in life requires a particular road to get there.

There's beauty in the path, even the most encumbered trails.

"It's always going to be a grind for something, whether it's me coming back and being able to walk after an ACL injury (suffered as a senior at Manual) or just coming back that next year ready to have a better year than the previous year.," he said. "It's always a grind for something. I'm speaking outside of basketball right now — like life — buying a house or whatever. You've got to grind for that. Having that grind out, I feel like it's the best stage to have because it shows you you've got to work for everything in life. Everything won't just be handed to you."

Allow Williams to walk back into the basketball realm, to apply that line of thinking to an up-and-down first three seasons on the Illinois men's basketball team. His freshman year in 2017, Williams was supporting a sizable brace on his knee as he came back from a torn ACL. Illinois struggled to win in head coach Brad Underwood's first season and three members of Williams' recruiting class — Mark Smith, Matic Vesel and Greg Oboigbodin — transferred out.

Only Williams and Trent Frazier, both seniors, remain from that class and are seeing the fruits of the work.

"Everything doesn't always start good," Williams said. "You've got to start on the bottom, which is how life is. If you're able to fight through that, then you'll be ready for life."

When Williams was a sophomore, Illinois finished 12-21 with the most single-season losses in program history. Then there was last year's breakthrough, but the Big Ten and NCAA Tournament were ripped away last year, when Underwood said the team was playing some of its best basketball of the season, and sports came to a stop.

There's motivation that comes with the season being stopped for a reason out of anyone's control. But now, Illinois has a chance to build on that and will likely begin the near ranked in the top 10 nationally. After years of building with Williams and Frazier sticking through the losses and roster turnover, the payout of an NCAA Tournament appearance should be on the horizon.

"Obviously we've been through a lot of downs in my whole four years here but we came in each and every day ready to work," Williams said. "Getting a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament would be big."

Williams gave Underwood and Co. a versatile option last season, playing all over the floor, from two-guard to the four-spot. Earlier this month, Underwood said that Williams knows every position. Though Williams, a 6-foot-3, 215 pounder, only averaged 2.8 points and 3.6 rebounds, he stayed on the floor for versatility, toughness and defense.

Several times last season Underwood gushed about Williams, particularly his strength in the post. Williams clinched a win over Minnesota with his defense and didn't budge an inch against bigger defenders on the block. He doesn't care which position he plays; if it will expose a mismatch or fit what Underwood needs at any specific time, Williams is all in.

"I embrace it every day," Williams said of his defense. "I come in ready to work and guard whoever the best player is on the opposite team as me. That doesn't really scare me at all. Just coming in, being ready and locked in so we can all get better."

Williams enters his final season on a team with the highest expectations since the 2005 national runner-up team. Well, what could be his final season. The NCAA granted winter sports athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Williams isn't thinking too much about that.

He wanted to help Illinois get back to the level that it was at in 2005 or when his father, Frank Williams, played from 1999-2002 after his own decorated career at Manual. Consider Illinois back to that point.

"It feels great," Williams said. "Now we've just got to live up to it and come in each and everyday ready to work."