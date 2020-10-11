A total of 15 Journal Star-area boys and girls golf teams and another 30 individuals will take part in Illinois High School Association sectional tournaments this week across the state. There are no IHSA state finals scheduled, so as of now these tournaments will be the culmination of the high school golf season.

BOYS

CLASS 2A

At Peoria

When: Monday, Oct. 12

Where: Kellogg Golf Course

Area teams: Dunlap, Macomb

Area individuals: Evan Gehrke (Notre Dame); Jack Hammerton (Richwoods); Jackson Gray (Canton); Jason Runbom (Galesburg); Tate Otten (Limestone); Dakota Watson (East Peoria); Jacob Thomas (Olympia).

CLASS 1A

At Sherrard

When: Monday, Oct. 12

Where: Frye Lake Golf Course

Area teams: Illini Bluffs, Illini West, Brimfield, Peoria Christian

Area individuals: Dalton Strode (Bushnell-Prairie City); Thurston Sisson (Havana); Chase Gibson (Tremont); Kase Renken (Illini Central); Ryan Hagerty (Williamsfield) Charlie Wake (Elmwood); Dax Alger (Elmwood); Brett Smith (Midland).

Elsewhere

Pekin will play Monday at its own Class 3A sectional at Lick Creek Golf Course. ... The Princeton team plays Monday at the Class 2A Freeport Sectional at Park Hills West Golf Course. ... Gabe Wiegand of Eureka, Luke Sauder of Roanoke-Benson, Koy Allen of Fieldcrest join the El Paso-Gridley team at the Class 1A Tuscola Sectional on Tuesday at Ironhorse Golf Club in Tuscola. ... Caleb Savitch of Hall and the St. Bede team will play Wednesday at in the 1A sectional at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.

GIRLS

Class 2A

At Champaign

When: Tuesday, Oct. 13

Where: University of Illinois Golf Course, Savoy

Area teams: Dunlap, Washington

Area individuals: Sydney Hubner (Pekin); Maggie Urich (Richwoods); Lauren Minkel (Pekin)

Class 1A

At Rock Falls

When: Tuesday, Oct. 13

Where: Rock River Golf & Pool

Area teams: Notre Dame, Macomb, Kewanee

Area individuals: Elaine Grant (Illinois Valley Central); Madysen Schutte (Illini Bluffs); Ryleigh Moser (Canton); Paige McKeown (United).

Elsewhere

Allison Pacocha of Eureka, Sarah Bond of El Paso-Gridley and Reagan Braker of Morton will compete in the 1A Seneca Sectional on Monday at The Creek in Morris. ... Annika Ebey of Rushville-Industry competes Thursday in the 1A Rochester Sectional at The Rail Golf Course in Sherman.