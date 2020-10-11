Senior Charlie Kistner claimed the individual title and top-ranked Olympia took home boys team honors Saturday at the Illini Prairie Conference Championships at St. Joseph-Ogden High School.

Kistner powered to the first-place finish by 21 seconds over runner-up Jackson Grambart of Monticello (15:40.36) on the three-mile course.

The Class 1A No. 1 Spartans put all five scoring runners in the top 15, as Logan Wheeler placed fifth (16:08.17) and Owen Dare seventh (16:20.39).

Illinois Valley Central finished fifth in the nine-team event, led by the 24-25-26 finish of Brecken Fahrenkrug, Bradyn Taylor and Bubka Carlson.

Monticello, ranked No. 6, finished second and No. 10 St. Joseph-Ogden third.

In the girls race, Olympia came in third behind No. 2 ranked Monticello (29) and No. 4 Tolono Unity (45), with 90 points.

Savannah Beavers led Olympia, coming in third with a season-best time of 18:13.89.

Illinois Valley Central finished seventh among seven teams, paced by a 24th-place finish from Mackenzie Mercer.