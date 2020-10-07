Senior Logan Keene and sophomore Maria Stedwill repeated as individual champions to lead Notre Dame to another sweep of the Peoria City Cross Country Championships on Tuesday at Donovan Park.

Both Notre Dame boys and girls teams swept the first five places to score a perfect 15 points. Richwoods, the only other team with at least five runners, finished second in both races.

Keene covered the 5-kilometer course in 17 minutes, 41.27 seconds to place ahead of teammate Brent Dickerson (18:19.92) by 38 seconds. Trey Socha was third (18:23.39), Jac Couri fourth (18:25.67) and Patrick Couri fifth (18:38.86). Ashton Custer of Richwoods was sixth in 18:51.27.

Stedwill won the girls race by more than one minute, in 20:54.3, as sophomore teammate Eileen Zopel placed second for the second consecutive year, this time in 21:57.7.

Notre Dame took the top eight places in the girls race. Irene Ehrhart was third (22:25.8), Caroline Williams fourth (22:42.2) and Maci Cave fifth (22:42.9).

The Richwoods duo of Mia Doty and Darielle Saintillus came in ninth and 10th, respectively..