METAMORA -- Perfect.

There's no better way to describe the Pekin boys golf team's Mid-Illini Conference season.

The Dragons swept all seven of their conference duals and won the conference tournament Thursday at Metamora Fields Golf Club as they won the conference championship for the second straight year.

The Mid-Illini season is a grind in a normal year. It was even more of a grind in the middle of a pandemic.

"Different courses, different conditions," Pekin boys coach Jeremy Crouch said when asked about the challenges of the long conference season.

"Through it all, our guys were resilient and worked hard," Crouch said.

Pekin stars Mason Minkel and Carter Stevenson are often in the headlines, but depth also is a Dragons' forte.

"We've had guys step up all year," Crouch said.

Pekin's depth was never more apparent than Thursday at Metamora Fields on a day that was alternately sunny, rainy and windy.

All six Pekin golfers finished in the top 10 in the tournament's individual standings, led by Minkel. He was the medalist for the second straight year, this time with a 2-over-par 73.

Limestone's Tate Otten shot 74 Thursday and finished in second place in the individual standings, just one stroke behind Minkel.

Stevenson (79) and teammate Brady Gruden (79) tied for fifth place with Washington's Tyler Bass. Pekin's Tyler Picken (80) tied for eighth place with Dunlap's Jack Cekander.

Pekin's Cooper Theleritis (81) and Luke Riggenbach (81) tied for 10th place with Canton's Jackson Gray and Dunlap's Eli Lanser.

Dunlap's Cole Thierer (77) and East Peoria's Payton Stewart (77) tied for third place behind Minkel and Otten. East Peoria's Dakota Watson (83) was 14th.

Pekin scored 311 as a team Thursday. Runner-up Dunlap shot 324. East Peoria (329), Washington (342), Limestone (343), Metamora (351), Morton (368) and Canton (397) followed the leaders.

In other Pekin boys golf team news:

NEXT: The Dragons will compete Saturday in the Unit 5 Better Ball tournament at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal, then they'll head to Oakwood Country Club in Coal Valley on Tuesday for the Class 3A Rock Island Regional tournament.

The top two teams and top four individuals not on the top two teams at the regional will move on to the Pekin Sectional at Lick Creek Golf Course on Oct. 12.

UNDER 80: Two Pekin junior varsity golfers broke 80 at the Mid-Illini tournament. Dawson Woll shot 78 and Matthew Juergens shot 79 at Metamora Fields.

The Pekin JV team was undefeated this season.

