The Chicago Bears rallied for a 30-26 win against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. A look at what worked and what didn’t to keep the Bears unbeaten.

Three moments that mattered

1. The Nick Foles era begins: Following a Mitch Trubisky interception that eventually led to a Falcons field goal midway through the third quarter, Matt Nagy apparently had seen enough for at least the remainder of Sunday. The reward? Three fourth quarter touchdowns, overcoming a 16-point deficit and arguably securing the starting job moving forward.

2. A pick to seal it: While we can't overlook the utter collapse by the Falcons — Is Dan Quinn the coach next week? — Bears safety Tashaun Gipson put the nail in the Falcons' coffin with an interception with 1:06 remaining in the game.

3. It happened again: In his first possession, Foles threw a pass to Allen Robinson with 6:23 remaining in the third quarter that initially was ruled a touchdown. Robinson appeared to simultaneously have possession with Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard — Packers/Seahawks, anyone? — but it was reversed, negating what would've been a much needed score down 16.

Three things that worked

1. Nick Foles: No big deal. Three fourth-quarter touchdown passes in relief of Trubisky certainly proves Nagy right for pulling the plug on Trubisky for at least this Sunday — and likely moving forward.

While he doesn't offer the raw athleticism Trubisky possesses, Foles' ability to process defenses and confidence throwing downfield — accurately, too — showed down the stretch why Foles is arguably the better fit at quarterback moving forward.

Trubisky may have a permanent spot on the bench barring injury moving forward. Foles finished with 16-for-29 with 188 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

2. Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks: After combining with Hicks for a sack, Mack made a tremendous tackle on Matt Ryan during the eventually-called back fumble recovery when a roughing the passer penalty was called on Mario Edwards in the first half. Mack had two tackles, a half sack and two QB hits in the first half. Mack finished with five tackles.

Hicks, meanwhile, had four tackles and 1.5 sacks. Hicks can arguably be considered the Bears' most consistent defender through three weeks with Kyle Fuller in that conversation as well.

3. Allen Robinson and Jimmy Graham: No matter who was in at quarterback, Robinson continued to have a great day — despite the tough luck with the ultimate non-touchdown catch. Robinson continues to make a case for a hefty contract extension after his 10-catch, 123-yard and a touchdown performance.

Graham isn't the same player than he was in his New Orleans days, but he was signed to be a red zone weapon for the Bears and is beginning to round into form. Graham finished with six catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns.

Three things that didn't

1. Mitch Trubisky: Trubisky's shortcomings have officially caught up with him. While box score scouting — 13/21, 128 yards, one touchdown and a pick — doesn't appear to be too bad, Trubisky missed a number of deep throws in the first half and his interception sealed his immediate fate. The Bears offense simply didn't show consistency or produce enough results, and it starts with the quarterback.

Whether his benching is permanent remains to be seen, but after winning an offseason quarterback competition and being benched after 2.5 games, it's difficult to see Nagy going back to Trubisky barring injury. Foles is likely going to be given a decent leash.

2. Third-down efficiency: This area continues to flip-flop between the positive and negative columns through three weeks, but the Bears followed up an improved showing last week to regress again. The Bears were 1-for-6 in the first half and finished 4-for-15.

3. Penalties: Not typically a highly-penalized team, the Bears had seven infractions in the first half alone compared to just one for the Falcons. Some of those prolonged drives for the Falcons, who were able to take the first-half lead.

The Bears finished with 10 for the game after entering Week 3 with 12 total penalties.

What's next?

The Bears host the Indianapolis Colts at noon next Sunday. The Bears last played the Colts in 2016 and lost, 29-23.