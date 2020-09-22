PEORIA — Bradley men’s basketball opens its Missouri Valley Conference schedule on New Year’s Eve at Southern Illinois, according to an announcement Tuesday from the league office.

The Braves’ home opener follows on Sunday, Jan. 3 against reigning MVC regular-season champion UNI.

That’s the first of four Sunday league games for Bradley in the 18-game round-robin format. The next one comes the following Sunday at Loyola.

Also, the Interstate 74 rivalry matchup at Illinois State is Sunday, Jan. 31 and the contest at Valparaiso is Sunday, Feb. 21.

The home game vs. the Redbirds will come on a weekend date in Peoria for the first time in nine years on Saturday, Jan. 16.

Five total weekend home games highlight the schedule. Besides UNI and Illinois State, others include Southern Illinois (Jan. 23), Loyola (Feb. 13) and the league finale Feb. 27 vs. Evansville.

"I like the schedule," said BU coach Brian Wardle. "It really doesn’t matter, honestly, because who knows what’s happening during the season. You get what you get and you don’t throw a fit."

Bradley will open its two-time defense of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship the following weekend at St. Louis. First-round games at Enterprise Center are set for March 4.

The Braves’ nonconference schedule and all game times will be announced at a later date.

Dave Reynolds can be reached at dreynolds@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter at davereynolds2.