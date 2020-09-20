The Journal Star takes a look at some of the more notable high school athletic performances this week. If you know any athletes who deserve consideration, contact sports editor Wes Huett at whuett@pjstar.com.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Josh Weeks. Morton: The freshman posted impressive times this week against top area competition. He finished third behind two returning all-staters in the Mid-Illini Pre-Conference meet on Tuesday with a 2.96 mile time of 16 minutes, 1.1 seconds to lead the Potters to the team title. On Saturday, he lowered his personal record to 15:45.0 in finishing third at the Dunlap Invitational.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Anna Perry, Eureka: The defending Journal Star Runner of the Year captured the Eureka Invitational title on Tuesday in 17:53.0, and the Dunlap Invitational crown on Saturday by 17 seconds (17:35.9). She lead the Hornets, ranked No. 4 in Class 1A, to titles in both events. Her 17:35.9 at Dunlap is the top area girls time of the season.

BOYS GOLF

Braeden Duncan, Macomb: The senior was a part of two school-record performances on Saturday at Byron Hills Golf Course in Port Byron. He took medalist honors with a six-under-par 65 — Macomb's best-ever individual outing — in pacing the Bombers, whose one-under-par 283 was a program best, to the 2020 Wayne Brinkmeier Invite title.

GIRLS GOLF

McKenzie Greene and Allison Pacocha, Eureka: The Hornets duo combined to shoot a six-under-par 66 in winning the Olympia Scramble this past Monday.

GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Anna Ditman, Washington: She dropped time in all three of her events in a meet against Olympia. She also was able to meet a goal of breaking the one-minute mark in the 100 free. She dropped time in the 200 free (from 2:10.86 to 2:09.87), the 100 free (from 1:00.29 to :59.16), and in the 100 back (from 1:14.04 to 1:12.77).

GIRLS TENNIS

Camryn Anderson, Galesburg: The senior has started the season with a 3-1 singles record while playing in the No. 2 singles spot. She has gone 3-0 against Western Big 6 opponents.