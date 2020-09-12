Week 1 of the NFL season has arrived.

The Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions will play at noon Sunday in front of an empty Ford Field.

No doubt, Bears fans will overreact to the Week 1 results. And why not? Football is here, and if that means overreactions and hot takes, bring ’em on.

Here’s what to watch for in the Bears-Lions Week 1 matchup.

1. Bears new offensive coaches

Head coach Matt Nagy overhauled his offensive coaching staff. What will that look like on the field? It’s time to find out.

Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor is tasked with finding a way to fix a broken offense. Offensive line coach Juan Castillo is in charge of a run game that must improve in 2020. Tight ends coach Clancy Barone leads a revamped group. Quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo is trying to make Mitch Trubisky a productive starter.

What will a better offense look like? Nagy wants to see his team moving in and out of the huddle with tempo. Trubisky says he’s more confident throwing the ball down field. Now, it’s time to show it in a game. The offensive line needs to give running back David Montgomery a chance.

The offense was abysmal on the first drive of games in 2019. A scoring drive to start 2020 would be just what it needs.

2. Lions revamped defense

The Lions should have at least six new starters on defense. Matt Patricia filled half those new spots with former New England Patriots (LB Jamie Collins, S Duron Harmon and DT Danny Shelton).

The argument could be made that this is a good thing for a Lions defense that was near the bottom of the league in 2019. It could also be said that the only way to go is up for Detroit.

"You just don’t know what you’re going to get," Nagy said of Week 1.

It’s true for this Lions defense, and it’s especially true when there’s no preseason games.

3. Matthew Stafford vs. the Bears secondary

The Bears beat the Lions twice last season, but they never saw QB Matthew Stafford, who was out injured for both contests.

The Bears have two new starters in the secondary: Rookie CB Jaylon Johnson and veteran S Tashaun Gipson. Stafford is going to find ways to pick on the rookie playing in his first game.

"I would expect every quarterback to go after the rookie," Johnson said this week. "That’s what I would do if I was a quarterback."

How’s the communication between Johnson, Gipson, Eddie Jackson and Kyle Fuller? An empty stadium will help, but mistakes can still happen. Stafford is experienced enough to know how to take advantage of those.

If Lions WR Kenny Golladay can’t play on Sunday (he’s been limited in practice with a hamstring injury), it will be even tougher for the Lions.

4. Bears tight ends

Speaking of that Chiefs-Texans matchup on Thursday, Travis Kelce was all over the field in that first half, catching six passes for 50 yards and a touchdown from Patrick Mahomes.

Nagy is trying to find his Kelce in Chicago. He’s hoping Jimmy Graham or Cole Kmet could be the answer. Expect those tight ends to be involved heavily in this offense. There could be some two-tight end sets, too. Trubisky should like having multiple big targets, especially in the red zone.

Graham is highly motivated to prove he has more left in the tank at this point in his career. Kmet has a lot to prove, too, as a rookie and a high draft pick. The Bears coaches like Kmet and tout his football smarts. Will that translate for a rookie in Week 1?

5. Robert Quinn and Khalil Mack

OLB Robert Quinn didn’t practice this week while dealing with an ankle injury. OLB Khalil Mack was limited in practice this week with a knee injury.

The Bears envision a one-two punch of pass-rushing outside linebackers, both with multiple Pro Bowls in their past. The key will be getting both of them on the field, and keeping them healthy.

Quinn looked impressive in a scrimmage at Soldier Field during training camp. If they play Sunday, both will be hoping to make life hard on Stafford. How does having a pass rusher like Quinn help Mack on the opposite side? How might Mack’s presence free up more space for Quinn?

The Lions offense can’t afford to ignore either of them.