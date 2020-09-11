PEKIN -- Cooper Theleritis was hoping for some retribution this weekend.

Last year, the Pekin golfer shot 80 at Meadowview Golf Course in the first round of the two-round, 36-hole Craig Dixon Mattoon Invitational.

It was the highest score of the day among the six Dragons.

Pekin ended up finishing second among 38 teams in the tournament after playing the second round at the much-tougher Mattoon Golf & Country Club, so it was a good weekend for the Dragons.

There won't be a Mattoon Invitational this season. Blame the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevents many teams from making the trek this weekend to Mattoon.

So Theleritis, a senior, will never get a chance to make up for his bad round at Meadowview.

That's disappointing, Theleritis said, but not as disappointing as it would have been if the Dragons didn't have a season.

"I'm not worrying about what tournaments we're not playing in this season," Theleritis said. "All I'm focusing one are the competitions we do have."

Theleritis is a four-year Pekin golfer. He was one of five seniors honored Wednesday on Senior Day during a match against visiting Washington at Lick Creek Golf Course.

"I wish it was still my freshman year. I've really enjoyed being on the boys golf team with my friends and the coaches," Theleritis said.

"I have to give a lot of credit to (fellow senior) Mason Minkel for helping me be successful. He's been helping me with my swing since Day 1."

In other Pekin boys golf team news:

PEKIN 298, NORMAL COMMUNITY 328, CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL 348: The Dragons played in a recently arranged three-team match Thursday at Metamora Fields Golf Club.

"We're playing our (Mid-Illini Conference) tournament at Metamora Fields, and the Big 12 Conference tournament will be there, too, hosted by (Peoria) Richwoods, so (Thursday) was a good warm-up for all three teams, especially because we all got a chance to play 18 holes," said Pekin coach Jeremy Crouch.

Normal Community and Champaign Central are in the Big 12.

All four Pekin scorers Thursday shot in the 70's, led by Minkel with a 1-under-par 70. Minkel bounced back from a slow start with two eagles and two birdies.

Carter Stevenson (75), Theleritis (76) and Brady Gruden (77) also scored for undefeated Pekin (7-0). Tyler Picken (80) and Luke Riggenbach (83) rounded out the Dragons' lineup.

Wade Schacht led Champaign Central with 74. Kalen Mapugay had 78 for Normal Community.

"The weather conditions weren't great," Crouch said. "It was windy at times and it was spitting rain at us, especially late in the round."

PEKIN 159, WASHINGTON 187: A one-day delay in Pekin's Mid-Illini match against Washington didn't stop the Dragons from rolling to another conference win.

The match was scheduled for Tuesday, but postponed until Wednesday because of rain and an ominous forecast.

"We're not allowed to go into the clubhouse at Lick Creek, so if we have to come off the course because of rain, everyone has to wait in cars in the parking lot," Crouch said.

Minkel and Stevenson shared medalist honors against Washington with 39. Theleritis (40) and Picken (41) also scored for the Dragons. Gruden and Riggenbach each shot 43.

Tyler Bass led Washington with 45.

NEXT: Pekin will face Mid-Illini foe Metamora on Tuesday at Metamora Fields. The Dragons are 3-0 in conference matches.

