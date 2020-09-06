Mask off. Mask on. Mask off.

"I feel like the word of the season is ‘fluid’," Illinois Valley Central golf coach Jason Barnes said Thursday prior to the shotgun start of the IVC Invitational tournament. "Everything is fluid."

In early June, masks were not required on the golf course if golfers were keeping a 6-foot distance, according to the Illinois High School Association’s Phase 3 Return to Play Guidelines. But then the release of the Phase 4 Return to Play Guidelines in July required all golfers to always wear a mask except when taking a shot. Now, just last week, golfers are no longer required to a mask if they are practicing social distancing.

That made one less thing on Barnes’ mind as he welcomed golfers from eight schools on a very windy, but sunny day at Arrowhead Country Club. The six-year coach, however, did still have plenty on his plate as he was faced with the limitations of hosting a golf tourney during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His biggest adjustment came with dividing the nine teams — IVC included — into three groups for 15-minute time slots at the driving range and practice putting green. The other group was off and completely away from both of those areas, awaiting their turn.

"It’s not too bad," Barnes said of making sure the numbers stay under 50 people. "You’re also relying on the kids to do what they’re supposed to do. What (the IHSA doesn’t) want is they don’t want mixing of the groups, so as long as (teams are) doing what they’re supposed to be doing and rotating when they’re supposed to and everything, it will be fine."

Trading scorecards were also eliminated, as well as the post-tournament award ceremony. Furthermore, all the starting tees were in proximity of the parking lot, so that coaches didn’t have to cart out their golfers to far holes.

Many tournaments are played with foursomes, but the IHSA has encouraged that this season golfers are grouped in threes. This was a no-issue with Barnes.

"One of the things I wanted to keep this (tournament) somewhat small, so we could do threesomes and play fast," he said, later noting the first group was done in three-and-a-half hours. "Once we get playing, it’s fine. We’re spread out."

Jack Hammerton was more than able to distance himself from the field, claiming a three-shot victory with a seven-over-par 79.

The Richwoods junior, though, is still adapting to not being able to remove the pins as well as having foam within the holes. Additionally, there are also no rakes in the bunkers, meaning if a ball were to land in a footprint or divot, a player can smooth the sand and replace their ball.

"I’ve had trouble with it," Hammerton said of shots close to the flagstick or on the green.

Maintaining camaraderie has been another obstacle for Hammerton. He says it’s hard to not interact with his fellow opponents as much as he has in the past, but the experience of competing is still there.

"It’s tough sometimes to not handshake after the tournaments," he said, "and just talk and have a conversation next to each other … we’re all good friends out here, so that’s tough."

These factors, nevertheless, haven’t deterred Hammerton, who just missed an appearance at last season’s Class 2A state finals. He’s building up quite the nice resume in 2020, winning the Peoria City High School Championship and adding a pair of runner-up finishes at the Notre Dame Invite and the Coyote Creek Classic.

"I’ve really improved since last year and I’ve really just been working hard at (my game)," he said. "My goal was to go to state, but now state’s gone, every tournament I give it my all."

— Adam Duvall

CROSS COUNTRY

There definitely was a different feel to the five-team cross country meet Metamora hosted Sept. 1 at Black Partridge Park.

Five teams is just about the limit that can compete at one time, given the COVID-19 state guidelines and the typical seven runners per team. There will be no mega meets this season, as only 50 people are permitted on the course at one time — which includes runners, coaches and officials.

So five of the area’s top teams — Metamora, Notre Dame, Eureka, Elmwood/Brimfield and El Paso-Gridley — toed the starting line for varsity-only 2.94-mile boys and girls races. Team tents were spaced well away from each other adjacent to the course.

To work within the guidelines, Metamora officials made each team’s starting block 24 feet wide. Painted dots were placed 6 feet apart for four runners per team to stand on the starting line. Six feet behind those four runners stood the final three competitors for each team.

An electric whistle was used to get runners set before the gun went off.

Spectators stood at a distance, with most of them wearing masks. The IHSA recently relaxed it’s stance on spectators wearing masks, allowing people not to wear a mask if they are separated from one another by at least 6 feet.

But once the gun went off, the race was the same as always for the competitors.

Boys winner, Metamora all-state senior Ian O’Laughlin, had mixed feelings on fewer teams competing.

"It’s definitely nice for the first few feet, but I feel like after a little bit I would like them more compressed, just so you can get close to the top guys and push yourself that way," O’Laughlin said.

Runner-up Luke Hoffmann, a returning Class 1A all-starter for No. 3 state ranked Elmwood, noted a couple other big changes for this year.

"We usually warm up about an hour before the race, doing stretching and form drills," Hoffmann said. "Today we had to cram it all in in 30 minutes and that added a little pressure, so we couldn’t stay relaxed before the race."

Hoffmann is doing his best to be a leader, even if it means in a different way than normal.

"It’s tough, because I like to do a lot of high fives and physical contact, so it’s a lot tougher," he said of no contact guidelines. "A lot of verbal encouragement. I’m trying to stay on top of that."

The athletes are adapting.

"It’s a big adjustment," said girls winner Anna Perry, the reigning Journal Star Girls Runner of the Year. "But over the summer we did some adjustments and I’ve gotten used to it by now. It’s not what I’d hope for, but it’s the best way for us to all stay safe."

O’Laughlin agreed.

"It’s definitely different with less teams being here and less people in the crowd, but you just have to push yourself harder in practice and be self motivated," O’Laughlin said. "It’s a little bit different, but it doesn’t matter too much. It’s worth being safe."

— Stan Morris

GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING

For this year’s girls’ swimming and diving season, different is the new normal under the new COVID-19 safety regulations.

As an indoor sport, there are more stringent rules that the sport has to observe, including a maximum of 50 people allowed in the pool area — including the athletes, coaches, timers, volunteers, meet officials and media.

There were no spectators allowed at the tri-meet hosted by Dunlap on Thursday. The Eagles opened their season by hosting Macomb and Monmouth-Roseville.

"It’s just been a thought process," Dunlap coach Michelle Snelson said. "It hasn’t been a lot of extra planning."

But the visiting teams had to self-certify themselves by taking the temperatures of all of the athletes and answering a required list of questions concerning symptoms.

"Our motto this season is, ‘Another day, another way,’ " Macomb coach Megan Pittman said. "We just kind of adapt and go with what each day brings us."

The swimmers who are not participating in a particular heat had to wait outside in a couple of tents, wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. The only time they are allowed not to wear a mask is when they are competing in their events.

"It’s so different, because normally we can all be together and lead as a team," Dunlap sophomore Grace DiGiallonardo said. "This year we’ve been separated, so it’s been harder to bond with teammates.

"But it’s been the new norm now, I guess. We’re all used to it."

It might be tougher for Snelson to get used to wearing a mask while trying to coach. With the mask, she cannot perform her well-known whistling while the Eagles are in the water.

"It’s killing me not to be able to whistle," she said.

— Johnny Campos

GIRLS TENNIS

Just a few days into the current girls’ tennis season, there already has been a major change in the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The IHSA has loosened its restrictions on the use of face masks.

"For outdoor sports now, face masks are optional for spectators and coaches," Metamora coach Brad Boeker said. "And our players are supposed to keep their masks on unless they’re playing or practicing.

"But every once in a while, I’ll have to remind them of the 6 feet of social distancing. One day, as a joke, I brought a PVC pipe that was 6 feet, because they don’t seem to know what 6 feet is."

And like in other sports, the visiting team must self-certify prior to playing the match.

No spectators were allowed in the bleachers, but they were able to watch the match between host Dunlap and Metamora in the grassy areas outside the fences.

"It’s a lot harder to have that team spirit that we’re used to, and having as many people cheering on," Dunlap coach Pat Gornik said. "I love to build that team atmosphere, but it’s a little tougher now.

"Otherwise, it’s just work for me and the coaching staff in terms of sanitizing, sanitizing, sanitizing and cleaning."

Under the new safety guidelines, only the players from the host team handle the scorecards, and there was also a station that included a thermometer and hand sanitizer.

But the players must touch only the tennis balls assigned to them for the match for when they are serving. This has caused somewhat of a new dilemma for coaches.

"All the teams are going through tennis balls like crazy!" Boeker said. "I just ordered six more cases from our supplier.

"It’s the little things you don’t think about, but our athletic directors have been pretty good about helping out with that kind of stuff."

— Johnny Campos