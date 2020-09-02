Shazam Racing partners Adam White and Brad Henz live to love running.

It’s in their blood. As it is with many others in the tight-knit local running community.

So the Shazam tandem is excited and ready to bring road racing back to the Peoria area, after almost six months of inactivity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enter Crush COVID 2020.

The 3-mile, two-loop road race is set for 8 a.m. on Labor Day, Sept. 7, in the Levee District of East Peoria.

"This is the sport we grew up on and this isn’t just a business to us. This is our heart and soul," said White, co-founder of the event management company. "So to see it shuttered, to be put on ice as it was … was heartbreaking. We understood why those steps needed to be taken, but we can’t live in that fear-based space forever. We knew that at some point an organization was going to have to step forward and try to bridge the gap."

Shazam is teaming up with the city of East Peoria for the 300-person race that will start with six well-spaced staging areas of 50 participants each, on a large grassy area just east of the City Hall building in the Levee District.

"Running is booming," Henz said. "It’s just that mental release of doing something that’s not just on your own; doing something competitive, to get that edge on, and do something that makes you feel like ‘wow this is what it felt like 6 or 7 months ago.’"

Participants can sign up for one of six flights ahead of time through Shazam Racing’s Facebook page. Packet pickup, which includes a T-shirt and safety protocol guidelines, is Friday, Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at RC Outfitters in Peoria. There is no race day packet or race day registration.

Henz, the company’s lead timer, has already timed a number of small community races. He’s also networked with colleagues across the nation to determine proper safety protocols for road races that comply with the state’s guidelines.

Some of those best practices include hand sanitizer stations, as well as signage throughout the area promoting masks and proper social distancing before and after the race.

Bib numbers will be color coated to the flight and the staging areas will be color coated to participants. That will allow the race organizers and volunteers to easily identify participants and staging areas to keep group sizes appropriate.

Each flight will toe the starting line two minutes apart to provide adequate spacing throughout the race.

"(It’s) going to look like a long spaced out single file line," White said. "People will be crossing the finish line for nearly an hour and that keeps group sizes under the maximum."

There will be no post race party and race results will only be available online, with no community computers available on site. At the conclusion of the race, participants will receive a bag from a masked, gloved volunteer that includes a Crush COVID participation medal, water bottle and post race snack.

"It’s a Beta test, if you will," White said. "Or call it an Alpha, because it’s the first one. An Alpha test of what a flighted road race could look like."

Lori Grooms, director of infection prevention and control for OSF HealthCare, appreciated the care taken to promote safety.

"It sounds like they are putting in place as much as they can to prevent everything," Grooms said. "It would just be that 50-member cohort you are with that would be your risk."

Grooms encouraged participants to ask themselves several questions, making sure they are not at risk or have been around others that are at risk or have tested positive.

"If you do decide this is something you are going to do, how can you make yourself safe?" Grooms added. "(By) making sure you have masks, tissues and hand sanitizer that is at least 60-percent alcohol-based with you, so you are able to use those as you need them."

Tazewell County is not considered a warning county currently. The county is only at a warning level for new cases per 100,000 people — just like Peoria County. McLean County has seen a recent surge on college campuses.

"The biggest risk is as you are running you are breathing heavier and that’s when you would be expelling the most droplets which could be infectious," Grooms said.

"It’s really the making sure you are distancing yourself. And when you are not running, make sure you have that mask on. Some people may chose to run with a mask on, especially if they have one that is more breathable."

Smaller sized road races will be the norm for now, said Henz.

"You’re not going to see those 10,000 to 20,000 big races for a long time," said Henz. "I know a lot of charities make a lot of money at bigger events, but there's a lot of local charities that do small, local events and they need these."

Shazam plans to learn from this race in hopes of improving later road races, including the expected 2,000-person Chocolate Turkey Run on Thanksgiving Day.

But for now, it’s all about Crush COVID 2020.

"We know 2020 has had a lot of sting, a lot of bitterness, a lot of vinegar for everybody in 2020 and will be for good reason," White said. "But hopefully when they look at that finishers’ medal, it will at least bring a semblance of a smile to their face and they can say, ‘That is a good memory I had in 2020.’ "

