CHAMPAIGN — One call from teammate Ayo Dosunmu changed how Kofi Cockburn viewed his decision about whether to remain in the NBA draft or return to the Illinois basketball team.

Cockburn, the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Year, was sure Dosunmu was set to leave Illinois for the NBA. But Dosunmu’s plans were effectively wrecked by the pandemic and the uncertainty that NBA teams viewed him.

"Me and Ayo both had a ‘go’ kind of mindset," said Cockburn, who averaged 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. "We were basically going, that was our mindset entering the draft."

But when Dosunmu called up Cockburn about a week before announcing his return to Champaign, he helped Cockburn reach his decision.

"It really surprised me. At the beginning of it, I thought Ayo was 100 percent gone," Cockburn said. "I had no idea he would return. Just hearing that, to be honest with you, even if I had a better draft stock, even if I had an opportunity to go really, really high, I still think I would have considered coming back with Ayo just because of the player he is.

Indeed, Cockburn and Dosunmu returning together is massive for Illinois. The program vaulted into national top 10s for various analysts and outlets throughout the country in the wake of each player’s decision, with Cockburn’s choice following one day after Dosunmu announced on July 31.

In his announcement, Dosunmu said he wanted to win the national championship. Cockburn shares that aim.

"(Dosunmu) is a high-caliber player," Cockburn said. He’s a really good point guard. Just knowing if I come back with him, we’re going to have a really good season and we’re going to be a national contender."

What may be more critical to the Illini’s soaring hopes than any other factor — beyond the pandemic — is how Cockburn can progress in his second season.

Last year, the 7-footer dominated opponents in the paint and on the glass, but there were areas where opponents capitalized. Cockburn doesn’t have the distance to his game that most modern-day NBA bigs do, stretching the floor with the ability to make jump shots and even 3s.

Some have even called Cockburn’s game too old school to carve out a role on an NBA roster.

But Cockburn brushes such judgment aside. He knows his potential.

"I know I can dominate a game," he said. "I know what I’m capable of, so I don’t really listen to that. Obviously, nobody is perfect so there are always improvements to be made."

Most who watched Cockburn’s freshman season in Champaign, which included a number of highlight reel slam dunks and blocked shots, would agree that he is capable of quite a lot.

And Cockburn, sharing a photo of the Big Ten Freshman of the Year trophy on Instagram on Friday, certainly knows that labels won’t define his game. It’s what he puts into his development that will ultimately determine his fate.

"Last year, I dominated some games," Cockburn said. "I played horrible some games. I feel like that was just the freshman in me, making mistakes and going through it as I play. I feel like now I’m more mature, more confident when I’m going out there."

Consistently performing at a high level is the goal, in addition to winning games.

"It’s been a whole year and I’ve definitely seen some things," Cockburn said. "I know what’s expected of me now, and I know what they expect when I go out on the court, so it should be way easier now."

If the Brooklyn, New York, native can build on an already exceptional freshman campaign, during which he shot 53.2 percent from the field, then he will rise further up NBA scouts’ priority lists. Before his decision, Cockburn was not included most mock drafts, though he had appeared in some late second-round predictions earlier in the year.

"I definitely think I can play in the NBA right now," he said. "I definitely know that one day I will, just because of my mindset. I’m a hard worker. I work really hard and I’m dedicated, coachable and I listen. It’s just about becoming a better player each and every day."

Cockburn has also matured in other ways since arriving at Illinois, and even since arriving in the United States from Jamaica several years ago.

On Thursday, he spoke out in support of the NBA players’ strike and the calls to end police brutality and systemic racism across the country in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

He even spoke directly to Illinois fans, some of whom have openly disagreed with players’ statements on social media.

"What if that was happening to you or your family member?" Cockburn asked. "You’d want to speak out against it. I feel like it’s really big what people are doing right now — putting this out there and trying to get justice."

Cockburn said that he never really knew what experiencing racism was like until he got to America, but he has realized it is a serious, and sometimes deadly issue.

"Coming here and witnessing it, seeing how insane it is, it’s really important we use our voice," Cockburn said. "Especially because we have this platform where everybody’s watching us and people look up to us. It’s really important we use our voice to get the message out there, whatever that message might be, to spread positivity and encourage people to do the right thing."

He hopes to see more action from athletes and people around the country when it comes to enacting new changes to stomp racism and police brutality out.

Ultimately, Cockburn said, it comes down to simply having empathy.

"You can use that as a tool for everybody," Cockburn said. "Everybody can empathize and put themselves in somebody else’s shoes and understand how that person feels. If somebody decides to say they can’t do that, I think it’s really important. Everybody is capable of doing that. Everybody knows what’s right from wrong. I don’t understand, I think we can all agree that racism is a nasty thing. So why doesn’t everybody else feel the same?"

Gavin Good is the University of Illinois correspondent for Gannett Illinois. Contact him at gavinrg2@illinois.edu or at Twitter.com/itsallG_O_O_D.