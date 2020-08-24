The Chicago Bulls found out Thursday they own the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, their first top-five pick since 2008. They had just an 8.5% chance at moving up to the No. 4 pick, but after back-to-back years selecting No. 7, they finally found a little luck with the ping-pong balls in the lottery.

It’s the fourth time in franchise history the Bulls have had the fourth pick, a spot from which they drafted Eddy Curry (2001), Marcus Fizer (2000), and Tom Boerwinkle (1968).

Bulls VP of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas did not give much insight into what needs he would aim to address with this selection, instead pledging, like most executives, to draft the best player available. But he was encouraged to see the Bulls improve their draft order.

"I think going from team to team, the consensus is going to be very different," he said during a conference call. "People are going to have different evaluations of each player and opinion is going to vary. There’s a lot of opportunity in that environment I think. Hopefully at four, we’re going to get a very good player."

Although this year’s draft class does not have a clear top pick, there are a trio of prospects garnering the most attention — James Wiseman, LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards. The field is wide open following those three players, which should make the Bulls’ selection that much more intriguing.

Here are five players they could potentially target.

Deni Avdija

From: Maccabi Tel Aviv

Position: Wing/forward

How he fits: Avdija was the youngest Most Valuable Player in the history of the Israeli League with an all-around game and versatility that could be enticing for a team in need of help at the wing. Avdija has shown the playmaking and ballhandling skills of a point guard, has excelled in the pick-and-roll offense and an ability to finish at the basket.

He showed some improvement on defense in his most recent season and there’s a belief that he should be able to be a solid defensive player — but his shooting will need some development. He shot only 32% from three in his career and made only 58% of his free throws, not encouraging numbers for a perimeter player.

Obi Toppin

From: Dayton

Position: Forward/center

How he fits: Toppin showed off a variety of offensive skills at Dayton last season when he was one of the most efficient scorers in the country, shooting 63.3% from the field as a dominant finisher at the rim while also knocking down 39% of his threes. For a Bulls team that has struggled to create on offense, Toppin could be an immediate boost.

But there are concerns he could be a defensive liability and teams will hunt him in the pick-and-roll. At 6-foot-9, he would fit well into a small-ball offense, but he’ll be undersized in the paint at the five and it’s unclear if he can hang with fours on the perimeter on defense.

Onyeka Okongwu

From: USC

Position: Center

How he fits: Okongwu is considered the best center prospect in the draft and perhaps the perfect modern center, even if he is a bit undersized at 6-foot-9. He averaged 3.5 blocks per 40 minutes in college and 1.6 steals and is a good rebounder on both ends of the floor. Okongwu would be a strong finisher at the rim, especially out of the pick-and-roll, and he’s shown some interior moves and mid-range touch that could help with spacing.

But the Bulls already have an undersized center in Wendell Carter Jr., who was the anchor of a strong defense through the first half of last season and who possess a lot of the same strengths as Okongwu.

Tyrese Hailburton

School: Iowa State

Position: Point guard

How he fits: A 6-foot-5 guard with a wide wingspan, Hailburton brings great size for his position, even if he likely will need to add some bulk at 175 pounds. He was one of the more creative passers and playmakers, and could serve as the lead guard the Bulls need to help run their offense more consistently alongside score-first guards such as Zach LaVine or Coby White.

Hailburton also has a lot of experience playing off the ball, in part because of some struggles creating his own shot, but he is also a career 43% shooter from beyond the arc and 78% from the free-throw line.

Killian Hayes

From: Ulm

Position: Point guard

How he fits: The Bulls need someone with more polished playmaking skills to help run their offense alongside Zach LaVine, so perhaps Hayes is their answer. He excels in the pick-and-roll and the 6-foot-5 guard could be considered the draft’s best playmaker behind LaMelo Ball.

He is only 19, and the Bulls just drafted a 19-year old point guard in Coby White last year, but Hayes projects as a much better facilitator on offense. Hayes will be challenged athletically in the NBA much more than he has in the German league, where he shot 45.5% from the field, 39% from three and 90.9% from the free-throw line.