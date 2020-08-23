Cross country competition is set to begin Monday across the state. We take a look at the top teams, runners and storylines for the girls season. On Monday, we’ll run through the same for the boys.

What to watch for the upcoming girls cross country season:

1. Underclassmen on top of the class

A pair of juniors are the top two area returnees from a year ago: Eureka’s Anna Perry, the Journal Star Runner of the Year in 2019, and Morton’s Emma Skinner. Perry placed fourth in 1A last season with an an area-best time of 17:09.48. Two-time all-stater Skinner was the top 2A area runner, coming on strong at the end of the season with a sixth-place state finish.

2. Eyes on the Irish

Notre Dame returns six of their top seven from a 10th place 2A finish last year, led by top sophomores Maria Stedwill and Eileen Zopel. The depth has been bolstered by a few additions from the girls soccer team. "If it was a normal year, I think our girls have the talent, with no injuries, that we could be challenging for a top three spot in the state for 2A," Notre Dame coach Dan Gray said. "They are that good and that focused. They get along well. There’s no drama. We’ve got 11 girls that could potentially be top seven and maybe beyond that." The Irish begin the season ranked No. 4 in 2A by Mike Newman on ILXCTF.com.

3. Mid-Illini loaded again

Dunlap has won eight consecutive Mid-Illini Conference titles and the Eagles will be favored again this year, with a pair of all-staters back, in sophomore Saniya Mathew (23rd last year) and senior Macy Priess, and plenty of depth. "I believe the Mid-Illini is one of the best cross country conferences in the state in 2A, and we are quite proud of our conference title streak," said Dunlap coach Chris Friedman. Dunlap will be challenged as Morton (26th ranked), Metamora (27th), Washington and Pekin all look strong.

4. Big meets

Invitationals will give way to duals and triangulars most of the season. But the Mid-Illini and Big 12 still plan on having boys and girls conference races the weekend of Oct. 16 and 17, with boys one day and girls the next. Dunlap (on Sept. 19) and Metamora (on Oct. 10) still hope to have invitationals in some form.

5. In shape or not?

How athletes bounce back mentally, and physically, from the unknowns of the upcoming season will be something to watch. Coaches noted concerns about some students who may not have trained at a peak level over the summer, thinking there would be no season. The possibility of starts and stops are also a concern.

FIVE TEAMS TO WATCH

1 Notre Dame: The Irish open the season ranked fourth in 2A by ILXCTF

2 Dunlap: The Eagles were 13th at state a year ago and have added plenty of depth this season, where they start ranked No. 10 by ILXCTF in 2A.

3 Eureka: The Hornets were sixth in 1A a year ago, after winning the state title in 2018. They have the power 1-2 duo of Anna Perry and two-time all-stater Alexi Fogo to lead the pack.

4 Metamora: The Redbirds have four of their top seven back and a roster of 30-plus that should provide a strong pack.

5 Washington: The Panthers have seven runners back who cracked their top seven a year ago. Senior all-stater Jadyn Jacobs (16th as a freshman) also returns after an ACL injury in 2019.

FIVE GIRLS RUNNERS TO WATCH

1 Anna Perry, jr. Eureka: The reigning Peoria Journal Star Runner of the Year was fourth in 1A last season.

2 Emma Skinner, jr., Morton: Two-time all-stater could challenge as one of the top 2A returnees in the state.

3 Maria Stedwill, so., Notre Dame: Only three other returning sophomores finished better than Stedwill’s 19th-place state finish as a freshman.

4 Saniya Mathew, so., Dunlap: One of the area’s top runners all last year as a freshman, who finished 23rd at 2A state.

5 Alexi Fogo, sr. Eureka: Two-time all-stater was eighth a year ago and will push Perry for 1A area top honors.