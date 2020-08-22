PEORIA — After his two-week quarantine in a Peoria hotel ends on Wednesday, the first thing Ville Tahvanainen plans to do is head to Bradley’s practice gym and shoot. And shoot. And shoot.

"It’s been a while since I’ve done that," said the Bradley sophomore guard who has been isolated — per U.S. international travel requirements — since arriving Aug. 12 from his native Finland where he’s been since March. "And then I’ll move into my apartment. It’s been pretty boring here (at the hotel)."

As mundane as his time has been since landing in Peoria, it was a memorable summer back home for the 6-foot-4 guard.

Tahvanainen spent the two months between March and June fulfilling his military obligation to his country. Among other things, he spent time sleeping in the Finnish forests, learned how to move strategically and how to shoot a gun.

"You learn the basics of how to be a soldier," he said. "I’m a sharpshooter!"

That latter skill has come in handy for him in a different way on the basketball court. Tahvanainen, who earned a spot on the Missouri Valley Conference all-Bench team last year sparked by his 39% 3-point shooting, went from military training to basketball training as he worked out for a few weeks with the Finland National Team.

"That helped me a lot to get back to practice and play 5-on-5," he said. "It was a good experience to go at it, practice and work hard."

The military training lasted for two months from the time he arrived back home in March. He was joined in fatigues by a group of other Finnish basketball players.

"I have mixed feelings about it," he said. "I trained for four weeks without going home because of the pandemic and that was kind of weird.

"But you learn routines that help you in life — waking up early, working with big or small groups and how to adjust to certain people. As a basketball player, that’s nothing new. It was interesting, but we couldn’t play basketball at all like we did last year (in a 3.5 month spring/summer training).

"All you could do was lift weights and run. I’m definitely happy I’m done with it and can fully focus on basketball and school at Bradley."

Considering the coronavirus has become virtually non-existent in Finland after a small outbreak in the spring, Tahvanainen’s parents — Mika-Matti and Nina — were apprehensive about their son returning to the country where the pandemic continues to rage.

"They were feeling weird about it," he said. "When you’re in a safe place and there’s nothing going on, and then come here and wear the mask all the time, it obviously feels weird. The numbers look pretty bad. At the same time, I have the feeling that everything will be good. So they were happy about me coming back."

Finland, as a sparsely populated and remote country in northern Europe, has stayed mostly virus-free with fewer than 8,000 total positive cases (population of 5.5 million) during the pandemic. But Tahvanainen listed other reasons for the nation’s success rate.

"It got a lot better because our government was pretty strict about it," he said. "In the spring, they closed the restaurants and kept big groups from gathering. People followed the rules and were really careful about it. So, when summertime came, everything was pretty much back to normal."

Tahvanainen is looking forward to getting back to normal at Bradley, starting with meeting new teammates Darius Hannah, Connor Linke, Jayson Kent and Sean East.

"I’ve met ‘em on Zoom, but not in person yet," he said. "I’m definitely excited about them. They all seem like good guys and hard workers.

"It’s so exciting to be here again. We have a lot of players from last year, some good freshmen coming in and a good transfer in Sean East. I feel like the sky’s the limit for our team as long as we improve as a team. We just hope we have a season this year."

Tahvanainen’s freshman year was rocky at the beginning. He hit just two of his first 22 shots from 3-point range.

But then he hit his stride, sinking 41 of his last 88 attempts (47%), including four huge treys in the 64-59 MVC tournament quarterfinal win over Southern Illinois, Tahvanainen’s first career game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. That victory catapulted the Braves toward their second successive tournament championship two days later.

"My freshman year overall was pretty decent," he said. "I started off pretty slow and it was a little frustrating. But as the season went on, I got more and more comfortable playing with the guys and ended on a pretty good note. My teammates had confidence in me all the time and just told me to keep shooting. So I’m happy about it.

"At the same time, I was pretty sad that March Madness was canceled. I felt like there was more left in the tank for the team. It gives me high hopes for this season."

What this season will look like is another matter. But now that Tahvanainen has returned, the gang’s all back and ready for bigger things. Fall workouts are scheduled to begin Sept. 2.

"I can’t wait for practice to start," Tahvanainen said. "It’s been way too long since the last time we were together."

