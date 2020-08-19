1. What does Taylor Disharoon do for an encore?

Dunlap senior Taylor Disharoon was the Journal Star’s Player of the Year as a freshman and a junior. She’s been a state qualifier all three of her seasons and her best finish has been the fourth-round consolations as a junior.

"Taylor’s been taking lessons all summer and hitting in the boys clinics," said Dunlap coach Pat Gornik. "She’s definitely improving her power and depth on her shots. She’s improving her consistency and keeping the ball in play. As far as state, she knows that’s never a given and she takes things one thing at a time. Playing her best is more important than placing per se. There’s not a specific number she’s shooting for. She knows if she plays her best, she’ll do well."

2. Who can stop Dunlap?

The Eagles won the Mid-Illini title last year and return three state qualifiers – Disharoon, Regan Duchaine in singles and Emily Yu in doubles. So while Dunlap is the league favorite, they should receive challenges from both Washington and Metamora.

The Panthers return their top eight players, including state qualifiers Palmer Whiston and Alli Schellenburg as well as all-conference player Bridget Naramore.

"Dunlap is one of the top teams in the entire area," said Washington coach Gary Garver. "But I’d like to think we’ll be a pretty tough outfit as well. My top eight are all back from last year and seven of them are seniors. So we’ll be pretty good top to bottom. Metamora’s always in the mix and has good players. And Morton always finds a way to be there as well. We got off to a slow start last year, but finished second in the conference tournament behind Dunlap."

Metamora returns three state qualifier Nadia Frieden and all-M-I players Emma Nguyen and Hattie Timmerman. Coach Brad Boeker believes his team can contend.

"I’d keep an eye on Washington, too," he said. "But I think we’ll be good. I’m optimistic. Nadia will be very strong."

3. How will the pandemic affect the season?

Players have had to conduct workouts on their own throughout the summer. Players also haven’t had the benefit of the usual camps and tournaments, which have been shut down.

Regular-season competition will be limited to central Illinois teams, with official practices beginning Thursday, Aug. 20. So if there is a state finals, there will be a much greater mystery to it than usual.

"It’s anybody’s guess what this season will look like," said Metamora coach Brad Boeker. "Our senior girls organized some workouts at ICC. But it was a weird summer. It could be a little ragged early in the year. But that’s fine. I’m just grateful the kids are playing and I just hope they don’t send us home in a month."

For Notre Dame, the team had a different look when official practices began this week. A few volleyball players, whose season has been moved to the spring, have joined the squad.

"They have some tennis experience," said ND coach Pat Lowder. "Hopefully they can help the team."

4. Are Metamora’s new courts ready yet?

Metamora has been in the process of replacing its six 20-year-old courts with eight new ones on the same site at the high school. The Redbirds have been practicing at Washington until the courts are ready, which could be any day.

"We’re really tickled about them," said Metamora coach Brad Boeker. "We’re hosting the Mid-Illini Conference tournament this year. Having eight courts is so much nicer. The kids can get done and home sooner. And you can also have exhibition matches for the younger kids, who need to play."

5. Who will be the top team in Peoria?

The Mid-Illini Conference in recent years has had the strongest girls tennis in the metro area. That should continue this year. Former power Richwoods continues to rebuild and Notre Dame lost eight of its top nine, but ND coach Pat Lowder is optimistic.

"We’ll be young, but I think the girls are up for the challenge," Lowder said. "They’ve been putting in the work and playing a lot of tennis."

The top Irish players are a pair of juniors — Sydney Watts, who will move up from No. 4 to No. 1 in singles this year and Emily Waters, who was just outside the top six last year.

Dave Reynolds can be reached at dreynolds@pjstar.com or on Twitter at davereynolds2.