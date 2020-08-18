One of the largest high school basketball holiday tournaments in the state was canceled Tuesday when the State Farm Holiday Classic announced it won’t go on for 2020.

The 64-team event is held annually in the Bloomington-Normal area and often includes multiple teams from the Peoria area. The 2020 field was to include 12 area teams, including the Morton and Richwoods girls.

"Please know this is not a decision we made lightly," the announcement read, "but in order to ensure the safety of all participants, we find it best to not organize a tournament this year."

The organizing committee said the early decision came to allow programs the ability to reschedule games sooner.

Four venues housed the 2019 event, including Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center along with Bloomington, Normal West and Normal Community high schools. The 2021 event is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 27-30, 2021.

The 2020 event was to include the following Peoria-area teams:

LARGE-SCHOOL BOYS: Metamora, Peoria High

LARGE-SCHOOL GIRLS: Canton, Morton, Richwoods, Washington

SMALL-SCHOOL BOYS: El Paso-Gridley, Fieldcrest, Olympia

SMALL-SCHOOL GIRLS: Brimfield, El Paso-Gridley, Olympia