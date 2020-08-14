PEORIA — Thomas Hall is coming home.

The 6-foot-9 forward, who starred in basketball and football at Metamora High School, announced a verbal commitment late Thursday night to play for Bradley University.

Hall had been at Air Force Academy.

He posted a statement on his Twitter feed Thursday night.

"I would like to thank all of the coaches and mentors that have pushed me to become the man I am today," he said. "I want to say a special thank you to Coach Pillapovich, Coach Cavera, Coach Scott, Coach Moore, and the rest of the Air Force coaching staff.

"I appreciate the Academy for all it has taught me and the relationships I have made.

"Although, with a shift in my focus of study, I will be attending Bradley University. I thank Coach Wardle, Coach Bargen and the rest of the Bradley coaching staff for the opportunity to further my academic and athletic career.

"Excited to get started!"

Hall was a Journal Star all-area quarterback and Class 5A All-State selection in his senior season at Metamora, but hurt his knee in the playoffs.

That kept him off the basketball court for Metamora for several weeks.

Bradley has had success tapping Metamora for talent in the past.

They got guard Nate Kennell, whose career wrapped up last spring. He shot 44.7 percent on 3s as a senior last season, fifth-best in the nation.

Before that, Danny Adams — who joined Bradley at a walk-on — averaged 19.5 minutes his senior season to help BU reach the second round of the 2007 NIT. His 41.5 percent clip from 3-point range as a senior is 10th best in program history. Adams also was part of the Braves’ run to the NCAA Tournament round of 16 in 2006.

Guard Aaron Zobrist starred for BU from 1993-94 through 1996-97, and was part of the Braves 1995-96 team that earned a berth in the NCAA March Madness tournament.

He was inducted into the Bradley University Athletics Hall of Fame on Jan. 19, 2008.

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist, and covers the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.