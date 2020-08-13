Golf season is here — for now.

Unlike the move of football, volleyball and boys soccer to spring, golf is set to tee off its 2020 campaign with matches on Thursday.

Here are five things to watch regarding the club-and-ball sport in the Journal Star area.

1. Life without Weston

Weston Walker — the reigning Class 1A individual state champ — stole the headlines earlier this week when he confirmed he'll opt out of the high school season. The sophomore will tackle his Peoria Christian schoolwork online, while traveling for the American Junior Golf Association and the Illinois Junior Golf Association tournaments. Walker captured the 2019 title in comeback fashion, with birdies on five of the final six holes.

2. All Allison, all the time

While Walker is moving on, Allison Pacocha will look to repeat as the 1A girls champion. The two-time JS Girls Golfer of the Year, from Eureka, locked up the state championship after taking bronze as a freshman. Her path to another title won't be easy as seven of the Top 10 finishers in 1A are scheduled to return this season. If Pacocha does repeat, she would become the first area girls golfer to become a two-time champ since Metamora's Renee Heiken in 1987 and 1989.

3. Can the Irish repeat?

Notre Dame claimed the Class 2A team state championship last season, marking the first title in program history. This season, however, could potentially be one big question mark for the Irish. Gone are seniors like Mikey Wales, Zach Buscher and Sam Newton, leaving some big shoes to fill. Second-year coach Ryan Julius will look to returner Rhett Bianchi to push the Irish back to prominence.

4. Mid-Illini outlook

Pekin appears poised to make it back-to-back team titles for the first time since winning successive crowns in 2010-2011. The Dragons will be led by the one-two punch of reigning individual champ Mason Minkel and Carter Stevenson. Keep an eye on Canton's Jackson Gray and Jack Cekander of Dunlap. On the girls side, Metamora may have the league's best two individuals — seniors Brooke Drier and Hannah Heiden. Washington, though, is the reigning champ with the trio of senior Teyah Palmer and juniors Ellie Schmidgall and Abigail Reiser leading the charge.

5. Remember the Titans

Don't be fooled by El Paso-Gridley's eighth-place team finish at last season's 1A state finals. These Titans, who are six years removed from back-to-back 1A titles, can play. All postseason contributors were non-seniors with then-sophomore Tyler Young leading the way at the state finals. EP-G will definitely get solid play from senior Caleb Lavender, juniors Harrison Brooks, AJ Bond and Luke Ihlenfeldt along with sophomore Jordan Unzicker.

FIVE BOYS GOLFERS TO WATCH

Mason Minkel, Sr., Pekin: Reigning Mid-Illini Conference individual champ is back following last season's Class 3A ninth-place state finals finish.

Jack Hammerton, Jr., Richwoods: Just one stroke separated the top-5 Big 12 Conference finisher from making the Class 2A state finals.

Austin Siegrist, Sr., East Peoria: A top-25 finish in the 2019 2A state finals could be a springboard to a great final prep season.

Jeremy Ott, Sr., Brimfield: This may be the season the three-time 1A state qualifier all finishes in the top-27 cracks inside the top-10.

Caleb Lavender, Sr., El Paso-Gridley: Default leader of a young squad looking to improve on a 1A state finals top-8 finish from a season ago.

FIVE GIRLS GOLFERS TO WATCH

Allison Pacocha, Jr., Eureka: Two-time reigning Journal Star Golfer of the Year claimed the Class 1A individual state title by four strokes following her third-place finish as a freshman.

Elaine Grant, Jr., Illinois Valley Central: Two top-15 finishes at the 1A state finals has provided important big-tournament experience.

Brooke Drier, Sr., Metamora: Last season's Mid-Illini Conference individual champ also advanced to the 1A state finals.

Laine Torrance, Sr., Macomb: Top returnee for the Bombers, which returns three other golfers from last season's 1A sixth-place finisher.

Madysen Schutte, Jr., Illini Bluffs: First-time individual state qualifier last season and helped the Tigers to a fourth-place regional finish in the program's inaugural season.

