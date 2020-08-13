PEORIA — David Perkins had a nice run in the 120th U.S. Amateur golf championship this week.

It's the oldest championship event in the nation, and was staged this time at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Ore.

Perkins, an East Peoria native who was a senior at Illinois State University last spring in the NCAA's COVID-shortened season, emerged from a field of 264 in the first-round stroke play to finish 23rd on Monday.

He logged a 68-73 -- 141 for a +1 outing on the Bandon Dunes course.

That sent him to the Round of 64, where he lost 3-and-1 to Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira on Tuesday.

Perkins lost hole Nos. 3-4-5 to fall behind early, but he rallied to win No. 10 and No. 13 and tighten the match.

Fernandez de Oliveira clinched it, though, with wins on Nos. 14 and 17.

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist, and covers the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.