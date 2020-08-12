PEORIA — Dunlap High School football wrapped up its summer workouts last Thursday.

Just in time.

A few days later, on Monday, one of the players on the team reported he tested positive for COVID-19. He was the second Dunlap player to test positive during the summer sessions.

"We'd already finished our program for the summer, we're done," Dunlap head coach Brett Cazalet said. "This is a situation we've had to deal with, and it’s one that every school faces."

Dunlap opens school next week with five-day in-school teaching.

"We're going to be dealing with so much more than sports," Cazalet said. "I had already closed out the workouts, didn’t see the need to carry on for one extra day (last Friday)."

Dunlap briefly halted workouts in mid-July when a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The team followed all state health and IHSA protocols throughout its program.

