PEORIA – In 2015, when Scott Phegley last won the Peoria Men’s City golf tournament, his wife Casie was pregnant with their son Logan, who was born a few weeks later.

Fast forward to Saturday. Once again Casie is due with a boy in September.

And once again, Scott Phegley is the City champion, beating Jake Schneider 3-and-2 on a perfect golf day at Newman Golf Course.

"My father-in-law mentioned we name the new baby Newman," he said. "It’s a possibility."

Phegley, who will be 36 in a week, became the 13th multi-winner in the 94-year history of the event, ignited by an incredible first 18 when he fired a 63, birdying seven of the last nine holes.

Schneider, 26, held a three-hole lead after the first six and led by two at the turn. But Phegley then unleashed a magnificent back nine, shooting a 29 to go up four after 18. He finished it off with a 36-yard chip-in on No. 18.

"Man, I shoot a (4-under) 68 and I’m down four," Schneider said. "I know Scott has that game in him. He’s so good. It was an awesome first 18 – Scott being so talented and me playing to my potential. One hole we tied when we both shot eagles."

Longtime tournament director Dustin Martin said he’s rarely seen such a display in this event.

"That was about as good as it gets," Martin said. "Scott shoots a 63, probably a 62 with one conceded birdie. That’s ridiculous. For this golf course, there are eight or nine pins that should not be accessible. They found them today. It was really good play by both of them."

Said Phegley about his back nine performance: "I just got lost in the match, playing it one stroke at a time. It’s a good place to be."

Phegley, the former Bradley golfer and son of Bradley basketball great Roger Phegley, cooled off on the second 18 (three-over when the match ended on No. 16) and Schneider made up some ground, drawing within a pair of holes down on two occasions.

The last time came on wins for Schneider at Nos. 14 and 15, right after Phegley had converted a 40-foot putt on 13 to retake the four-hole lead and seemingly clinch the match. But Schneider wouldn’t let it happen.

Phegley, though, responded by promptly sinking a 10-foot putt on No. 16 to win the hole and clinch the match.

"One championship was nice, but two is really nice also," Phegley said. "I really didn’t expect to be here this week. I wasn’t playing great coming in. But today I felt really good. I hit the ball OK-to-great and was ecstatic to make some putts. Making those 5 to 12-foot putts keeps the momentum going. Momentum is so big in match play."

While Phegley was celebrating his title, Schneider was also feeling good about his annual progression in this tournament.

This was his seventh consecutive advancement to the round of eight. Last year, he reached the final four and this year the Maui Jim’s sunglasses lab technician made it to the championship match.

"It always takes the great players a few attempts to break through in this tournament," Martin said. "Jake’s on that path right now."

In the A Flight championship, Robert Bertsch defeated Justyn Smith 1-up. In B Flight, Bob Willi took the title with a 2-and-1 victory over Brian Young.

Martin was feeling strong relief at day’s end that the week-long tournament played during a virus pandemic came off with only one hitch -- seven-time champion Rick LeHew’s second-day withdrawal because family members had tested positive to COVID-19.

"We could have had shutdowns, we could’ve had guys get sick," Martin said. "We had everything in place for protocols and it looks like it worked. It was a great event."

Dave Reynolds can be reached at dreynolds@pjstar.com or on Twitter at davereynolds2.