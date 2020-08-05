PEKIN -- Val Champagne played only one season for the Pekin girls soccer team, but she left a legacy.

Champagne will attend the IMG Academy starting this school year. The junior is most likely the first central Illinois high school soccer player to play soccer for the prestigious boarding school, located on a 600-acre campus in Bradenton, Fla.

Champagne will be getting a nearly daily dose of soccer at the IMG Academy, practicing or playing six days a week.

"I always want to grow as a person and a soccer player. I certainly can do that at the IMG Academy, plus there will be great exposure to college soccer coaches, more than I would get at Pekin," she said.

Champagne wasn't putting down Pekin when she made her comment about college recruiting. She was simply stating a fact.

"It's so hard to leave Pekin," she said. "I have so many friends there and I can't say enough about the administrators and teachers. They let me miss about two weeks of school last year because of soccer. I am who I am today because of Pekin."

Who is she?

She's a personable 16-year-old who has as an equally strong work ethic in the classroom as she does on the soccer pitch. She had a 4.0 grade-point average through two school years at Pekin.

"People may think the IMG Academy doesn't focus on academics because it's a school built for the student-athlete," she said. "It absolutely is focused academically. The academics are tough. There's a cap on the number of advanced placement courses you can take until you prove you can handle more."

Pekin girls soccer coach Edgar Sandoval is confident Champagne can handle the academic and athletic rigors at the IMG Academy.

"Val is a driven student and soccer player," Sandoval said. "Going to the IMG Academy is a wonderful opportunity for her to be challenged on many levels. We'll miss her, but she'll always have a lot of support here."

This is a school year like no other because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Champagne has already felt the effects.

She had to self-quarantine for seven days and take a COVID-19 test before heading to Florida last week.

Her test was negative, but she was subjected to the 6-inch long nasopharyngeal swab at the now-shuttered Heartland Health Services testing site in Pekin.

"I didn't know my nasal cavity was that long. It was a funny feeling having that swab up there," she said, making it clear she wasn't laughing during the test.

Champagne said she originally was going to room at the IMG Academy with a golfer, but that was switched to a U17 soccer player like herself.

Soccer players have been placed in 12-player pods. Those players will practice together and keep the same schedule.

Champagne's sophomore season at Pekin this spring was canceled because of the pandemic. She played for the Dragons as a freshman in 2019.

"I was very upset when the season was canceled, but I quickly realized it was done to keep everyone safe," she said.

Losing the season at Pekin didn't play a role in her decision to attend the IMG Academy.

"Not at all," she said. "I was contacted by email in March by the IMG Academy, and my parents and I didn't make the decision for me to go there until June."

Champagne is a 5-foot-5 defender whose favorite position is outside back.

"I like to run all over the field," she said. "It's second nature to me."

Sandoval said during Champagne's lone season with Pekin, "she was fearless. She was a strong defender with an attacking mentality. She wasn't afraid to make one, two or three plays and make a long run with the ball."

Had Pekin played this spring, Sandoval said, Champagne would have seen action at center back, center midfield and forward.

Sandoval also coached Champagne on the Pekin Pride girls U8 club team.

"You could tell back then that Val was athletic and had a lot of potential," Sandoval said. "She was all in. A real soccer kid."

Champagne's soccer resume outside of Pekin includes playing on the U.S. Youth Soccer Midwest Region Olympic Development Program girls 2004 team and the Illinois Youth Soccer ODP state girls 2004 team.

Champagne attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Pekin through eighth grade.

Her parents are Ron Champagne and Nani Moazzam and she has a brother, 12-year-old Bijan. Her father is a pathologist and her mother is a general surgeon. Val is thinking of becoming a dermatologist.

