The uncertainty surrounding the Chicago Blackhawks' goaltending — Corey Crawford has been deemed "unfit to play" since camp convened July 13 — likely puts more pressure on the offense in their playoff series against Edmonton.

The Oilers' firepower justifiably gets top billing in this matchup, with Leon Draisatl and Connor McDavid having finished one-two in the NHL in scoring this season.

How will the Hawks hope to counter? With Conn Smythe winners Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, for starters. Duncan Keith and Brandon Saad's playoff resumes also stand out.

Zeroing in on Saad, he's one of the Hawks' best two-way players and has put a midseason ankle injury in the rear-view mirror. His game is a blueprint for younger players to contribute even when they're not scoring.

"He's able to protect the puck up ice," coach Jeremy Colliton said. "He's able to get you from the defensive zone to the offensive zone and carry someone on his back. He's a playoff-type player, so we know in the past his game has transferred very well to these types of situations."

Veteran defenseman Brent Seabrook has been clutch in the postseason, too, but it's unclear whether he will be healthy enough to play coming off a number of surgeries.

Beyond that, the Hawks must rely on players with no playoff experience when the puck drops Aug. 1. Here are five who must help shoulder the load if they're to make a deep postseason run.

1. Dominik Kubalik

Reasons for optimism: Kubalik set a high bar for himself as a finalist for the Calder Trophy, which honors the NHL's top rookie. His 30 goals were second on the team in 2019-20, and he also had 16 assists. He was particularly hot down the stretch, when he totaled 28 points, including 19 goals, in the final 29 games of the regular season — a stretch that included his first hat trick.

"He went into the season with pro experience and he's a little bit older rookie, but he got better as the year went on," Colliton said. "Like any young guy there's some ups and downs to his game, but he was able to snap back quickly and get back to his maximum quickly, and that was really encouraging."

Reason for pessimism: This might be nitpicking, but he did get off to a slow start. The Hawks shouldn't have any complaints as to how he's played since January, however.

2. Alex DeBrincat

Reasons for optimism: DeBrincat's 76 points in the 2018-19 season are the biggest reason to believe he can break out in the playoffs. He also was one of only four Hawks to play in every game this season, a measure of both his durability and the coaching staff's faith in him.

"The points and goals didn't really come, but I still think I brought a lot to the table," DeBrincat said. "Obviously I had some bad games, but overall it wasn't as bad as what I had in my mind or when you go back and watch games. ... I'm trying to get over that, not scoring as much and things not going my way."

Reasons for pessimism: DeBrincat had almost as many shots in 2019-20 (207) as he did in 2018-19 (220), yet he scored only 18 goals this season compared to 41 the previous year. There's also the fact that he had a minus-10 rating this year, down from even last year despite averaging about the same amount of ice time.

If there was any Hawks player who left goals on the table this season, it was DeBrincat.

"A lot of it comes down to he didn't convert on his chances like he had in the past, whether that's just the puck going post and out as opposed to post and in," Colliton said. "And sometimes that confidence when you do score one or you get a bounce when a puck goes off you or put it off a stick and it finds its way in, often that can give you a boost the rest of the game and he just didn't have that many of those situations."

3. Alex Nylander

Reasons for optimism: If anyone needed a reset, it was Nylander. Expectations were high when the Hawks acquired him in a trade with Buffalo for defenseman Henri Jokiharju in July 2019. Nylander's work ethic during the lockdown by all accounts has been praiseworthy. He also appears to be developing chemistry with Kane; only good things can come from that.

"He's got all the talent in the world," Kane said of Nylander. "He's a great skater, he's got all the puck skills, he's got a good shot. He hasn't really played that much as far as minutes and being able to play in like a top six role consistently, so when he was in that spot at the end of the season and before the break, we were really starting to develop some chemistry and our line was coming on."

Reasons for pessimism: The rookie has struggled to find a role this season, ending up a healthy scratch on a number of occasions. The fact he had no power-play goals doesn't help his cause, either. He might be running short on chances to prove himself.

4. Kirby Dach

Reasons for optimism: Granted it's only practice, but Dach has turned heads at camp not only with his skill, but with how he reshaped his body during the lockdown. And although he had just eight goals and 15 assists this season, his ability to score in bunches bodes well for the playoffs.

"I noticed it right away when he came back, when he was skating with us right before training camp," Kane said of Dach's improvement. "Looks like he's skating better, his shot's better. He looks like he's a little bit bigger, like he might have put some weight on, and he's looked really good."

Reasons for pessimism: Dach went through long stretches this season in which he produced little on the score sheet, including a 28-game stretch from late November through mid-January in which he notched a total of one assist. There's also no way to know how well 19-year-old Dach will hold up physically in his first playoff action, though the added muscle should help.

"That was a big thing for me during this break, to get in the gym right away, and maintain my strength and try and add some size," Dach said.

5. Dylan Strome

Reasons for optimism: Strome was a revelation last season, compiling 51 points in 58 games with the Hawks after being acquired in a trade with Arizona. And like Dach, he's making a strong impression in summer camp.

Reason for pessimism: Strome was less dynamic this season, putting up 38 points in 58 games, though he did spend several weeks on injured reserve with an ankle injury.