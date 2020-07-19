EUREKA — Three Eureka College men's basketball players, including two from the Peoria area, were named to a national academic team last week.

Chris Daniels of Peoria, Ethan Zulz of Washburn and Kyler Stork of Normal were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court, according to a release from the school.

The NABC recognized more than 1,350 men's college basketball student-athletes who excelled in academics during the past season.

Daniels, a junior business administration major, averaged 7.5 points per game and was a key defender.

Zulz, a senior art and digital media and design major, was one of only three four-year members of the Red Devils this season. He was a part of the senior class that finished with 60 wins in four years, making it EC's winningest class in four years.

Stork, a business administration/sport management major, was a key reserve post player, averaging 5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

The Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference recognized five Eureka College football players as scholar-athletes, including two from the Peoria area.

Brendan Durr of Washington (pre-engineering major) and Corbin Heiken of El Paso (criminal justice) were among 1,800 honored by the NACC last academic year. Also honored from Eureka’s football team were: Chandler Boyd of Vandalia (criminal justice), Nathaniel Garard of Gibson City (Ronald Reagan Scholar) and Tim Wright (business) of Watseka.