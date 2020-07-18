PEORIA — Official summer workouts have finally arrived for college basketball.

On Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic halted the 2019-20 season in mid-March, coaches and players can work together on the basketball floor.

But it will be anything but normal. Coaches must don masks and do their best to socially distance from the athletes.

"It could present some challenges," said Bradley coach Brian Wardle. "But we’ll abide by whatever we have to abide by just to get on the court."

The Braves will separate into two groups by position and go for about 45 minutes each session at their Renaissance Coliseum practice gym.

During the next four weeks before fall semester begins Aug. 26, Bradley will be limited to eight hours together for each week with four of those hours allowed on the basketball court.

"We’re excited to be on the court Monday," Wardle said. "We’ll do some teaching, get back to the details and fundamentals and start establishing good habits. I think they’re all feeling pretty good and healthy."

Five returnees — Elijah Childs, Ja’Shon Henry, Danya Kingsby, Ari Boya and Antonio Thomas — will be joined by seven newcomers — Terry Nolan, Kevin McAdoo, Rienk Mast, Sean East, Jayson Kent, Darius Hannah and Connor Linke.

Returning guard Ville Tahvanainen remains in his native Finland working out with the Finnish Under-20 National Team and is expected to be here when semester starts. Walk-on Riley Burger is also expected to join the team at that point.

On paper, the Braves are a talented team primed to contend in the Missouri Valley Conference. Wardle said the squad’s promise makes this season’s uncertainty even more vexing.

"We’re going into Year 6 together," he said. "We have some new faces and have to replace some big pieces. We’re missing the summer, which is a big part of chemistry and team-building. But (all teams are) going through the same thing so you can’t complain or make excuses. We’re just really looking forward to getting back into a routine. They want that and crave that."

Players and coaches alike have never experienced anything like the isolation of the past four months. Like all college teams, the Braves have stayed in touch through video conferencing and text messaging.

"I just read that leadership is a contact sport, and it really is," Wardle said. "There’s gotta be interaction and physical interaction. As many Zooms and texts as you do, it’s still not like being in the same room with someone and feeling their energy and body language. To build a team, you definitely want to be in the same presence as everyone. Monday will be the first step."

Like most coaches, Wardle doesn’t like to speculate on his sport’s fate in the coming months. He’s thankful most of his players have been able to work out on campus the past few weeks. And he’s thankful to have gotten to July 20th and the prospect of coaching them.

"It’s almost like a season right now," he said. "Small wins lead to big wins, hopefully. We just have to keep taking each small win we can get. If we can get together and work out Monday, that’s another small win."

Dave Reynolds can be reached at dreynolds@pjstar.com or on Twitter at davereynolds2.