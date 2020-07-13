The National Junior College Athletic Association altered its athletic calendar on Monday because of the COVID-19 pandemic, moving a majority of its competition to the spring semester.

The NJCAA adjusted its "plan of action" after recommendations from its Board of Regents and Presidential Advisory Council.

"Our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place," NJCAA president and CEO Dr. Christopher Parker said in a release.

The NJCAA will shift football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball to the fall. Cross country and tennis will remain as scheduled.

All winter sports competition will begin in January with a majority of championship seasons moved from March to April. These sports include men's and women's basketball, wrestling, and swimming and diving. Men's and women's bowling and men's and women's indoor track and field will be held at the beginning of March.

Spring sports competition remains intact with minor adjustments to dates. These sports include baseball, softball, beach volleyball, men's and women's golf, men's and women's lacrosse, track and field, and men's and women's tennis.

Illinois Central College in East Peoria fields eight teams in six sports: Baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, golf, men’s and women’s soccer, softball and volleyball.

Along with the adjustments to competition season and championship dates, the NJCAA has provided information as it relates to scrimmage and practice dates and allowances in the fall.

Championship dates are subject to change based on championship facility availability.