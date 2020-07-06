LINCOLN – Two former Peoria Richwoods teammates – guards Mason Alwan and Aaron Davis – have been named to the Lincoln Land Community College men’s basketball all-decade team for the 10-year span of 2010-19.

Both played during the 2010-12 seasons at the Springfield school.

Alwan averaged 13.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in two seasons, earning all-Region 24 and second-team all-MWAC honors both years. He went on to play at Bradley in his last two seasons.

Davis overcame gunshot wounds from a home invasion as a high school junior to lead Lincoln Land in steals and assists for two seasons, earning all-MWAC honorable mention. He finished his basketball career at Division II Purdue Northwest.