PEORIA — Prep football teams – with their season fast approaching -- are widely considered the primary beneficiaries of the new lesser restrictive COVID-19 guidelines provided by the Illinois High School Athletic Association.

The IHSA’s Phase 4 expansion from 10 to 50 players participating in coach-led practice drills began Monday. It allows teams to be "pretty much back to normal with two groups on the field (instead of several smaller groups)," said Morton football coach Tim Brilley.

However, Washington coach Darrell Crouch will maintain smaller groups – no more than 15 for his varsity players.

"We are going to stay away from really large groups because if we do have a (coronavirus) case, that entire group would be shut down," Crouch said.

But the new guidelines, which went into effect Monday, have given other high school sports – particularly basketball – a chance for at least a semblance of the usual summer team workouts and competition.

Many Tri-County large school hoops squads, in conjunction with the Peoria Officials Association, will take part in a series of exhibition basketball games at the high school gyms in East Peoria and Metamora beginning this week.

The officials benefit, too, since they are working toward certification as they’ve done during past summer team competition.

Among the boys teams participating on Tuesday nights in Metamora besides the Redbirds are Manual, East Peoria, Dunlap, IVC, Canton, Morton and possibly Washington. Standard COVID-19 precautions will apply. Because of the need to stay under 50 people in the gyms, spectators won’t be allowed to watch.

Girls prep basketball teams are hoping to get started on a similar plan next Wednesday at Metamora with teams to be determined.

"It’s a great opportunity to play and we don’t have to travel," said Metamora coach Danny Grieves. "The games will be more like AAU pickup games. We’ll run the scoreboard and have officials, but we won’t have more than 50 people in the gym. We won’t keep standings or scorebooks. Just let the kids play and get back on track."

Several of the same squads -- along with Peoria High, Peoria Qwest and Notre Dame -- will also play on Mondays and Wednesdays at East Peoria.

"We’ve been planning for this since probably April and have done the best we can," said ND coach Tom Lacher. "It is what it is. We’re trying to give our young men the best possible experience and opportunities under the current circumstances."

Not every local school is looking to play games during the 25 allowable workout days available until Aug. 9.

The Richwoods boys reported to their gym on Monday. Coach Will Smith has chosen to conduct practices and scrimmages with just his own players.

"Our plan is to start getting better individually versus getting straight into competition," said RHS coach Will Smith. "Playing other teams has value, but I don’t want to put my kids at risk unnecessarily, especially this late in the summer. I don’t think we’ll be left behind. We want our guys getting better at our system rather than concentrating on winning and losing. You don’t win state championships by playing games in the summertime."

Smith said the Knights will continue to focus on the agility drills and mental and strength training they’ve been doing in recent weeks and gradually introduce basketball-centric activities.

"This pandemic has really helped us refocus," he said. "It’s always been play, play, play (in the summer). How often do you get to work on the other necessary skills?"

Grieves believes both objectives can be accomplished.

"The kids need (the competition) socially," he said. "For the really good ones, basketball is their life. They’re playing anyway. So why not be a little more organized? They just want some normalcy back in their lives. We have some great guidelines. All we have to do is follow them and we should be OK."

