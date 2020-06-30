PEORIA — There won't be any games played by the Peoria Chiefs in 2020, as Minor League Baseball officially canceled the season for all of its 160 teams on Tuesday.

But there is much to do for Chiefs general manager Jason Mott. He has been, and will continue, playing a different game.

"Survival," Mott said. "We've been preparing for this for a while. But even when you know it's coming, it's not easy hearing it.

"But I want to make sure everyone hears this: The Chiefs will be back in 2021. Our focus has been on the future, on getting to 2021.

"We're looking at strategies for that. You almost have to approach it as rebuilding a new organization from scratch."

Mott estimates the Chiefs net loss for the 2020 season could reach "significant six figures." Not to mention the Chiefs multi-year affiliation deal with the parent club St. Louis Cardinals expires in September.

Actually, every minor league team shares the latter problem. All affiliation agreements with big league clubs end in September.

"I predict that will trigger a lot of movement," Mott said. "A lot of teams could see affiliation switches. And some teams might not exist anymore, either.

"We have had a good relationship with the Cardinals, and I'm sure we'll work something out. But we might not see (affiliation agreements) as they exist today. There could be changes to the whole system, similar concepts, but the traditional player development contract might not continue."

A lot of minor league teams might not continue, either. The pandemic, and before that, a contentious negotiation (still ongoing) with Major League Baseball on a working agreement in which the higher league is bent on eliminating at least 40 minor league clubs, has put a lot of teams on the ropes.

Midwest League teams Burlington, Quad Cities and Clinton are reportedly on MLB's wish list to eliminate.

For the Chiefs, meanwhile, the immediate issue is tickets and corporate sponsorships. The Chiefs sent 18 of their 22 employees — some of whom were seasonal workers — on furlough in May.

The team next will contact every season ticket holder, group sale client, and corporate sponsor to work out what each prefers to do with the money they've committed to the team.

"I'd say 99 percent of the accounts we've contacted have either asked to donate the money to the team to help with finances, or have asked to hold it over toward next season," Mott said. "There's no doubt we're going to have to streamline our operation, learn to do things better and differently.

"The loss of the 2020 season will take us the 2021 season, and probably 2022, to recover from. We expect revenues to be down in 2021. But on the expense side we've already got a lot of that built in, things we purchased for 2020 that we can use in 2021, so that helps."

The team has created some online merchandise purchase platforms. Popular collectibles like bobbleheads of former Chiefs outfielder and now Cardinals top prospect Dylan Carlson were ordered by customers from 28 states earlier this summer. That concept is likely to return to the Chiefs website at www.peoriachiefs.com.

Using Dozer Park for alternative revenue flow the rest of this summer and fall isn't likely an option for the Chiefs. Operating food service or hosting entertainment in the park is complicated.

"There are so many protocols in place from the state," Mott said. "If you serve food, you fall under restaurant protocols for COVID-19. If you have an event, you fall under another set of protocols. If you are doing something inside, that's one set of protocols. If it's outside, that's another set.

"We have four people on our staff right now. There's just not much we can do.

"Sales (of tickets and corporate sponsorships) will show us the path where we're going. COVID-19 isn't going anywhere, and that recovery is going to take time.

"But we will get there."

