ST. LOUIS – The Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville men’s soccer team will be re-joining the Missouri Valley Conference as an affiliate member, according to a release from the league.

SIU-E will be the league’s sixth member when it begins play in 2021. Other members are Bradley, Drake, Evansville, Loyola and Missouri State.

“The addition of SIU-E is a natural fit,” MVC commissioner Doug Elgin said in a release. “The dedication to men's soccer in Edwardsville will enhance an already strong and talented conference. We're excited to have them back."

Notre Dame graduate Myles Sophanavong, Journal Star Co-Player of the Year, is headed to SIU-E this fall.

Excited to announce my commitment to SIUE! Grateful for this opportunity. Can’t wait to get to work! @SIUEMensSoccer pic.twitter.com/AbIFkCxGq3

— Myles Sophanavong (@mylessoph) January 27, 2020

SIU-E previously played as affiliate member from 2010-2016, going 25-13-7 in seven seasons. SIU-E won two tournament championships and one regular-season title. It played in the MVC tournament championship game five times in its seven seasons.

“The Missouri Valley Conference makes a lot of sense with regards to regional rivalries and travel considerations,” SIU-E athletics director Tim Hall said in a release.

The Cougars spent the last three seasons as an affiliate member of the Mid-American Conference. SIU-E will play in the MAC this season.