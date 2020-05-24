For 41 consecutive years, the Peoria Journal Star Honor Roll Meet was as faithful as any mailman. And my dad was a mailman, so I know a little about faithfulness.

Through rain, the threat of rain, lightning delays, technical issues and blazing heat, the HRM still delivered every time.

Until the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.

Ever since Journal Star sportswriter extraordinaire Bob Leavitt’s dream of a one-class, best of the best in the area, small school vs. large school, finals-only meet became reality and hit the track at Peoria Stadium in 1979, the HRM has provided plenty of thrills, chills, spills and unforgettable memories for the track and field community.

Sadly, athletes and coaches alike, and even reporters, will not get to add 2020 memories of the area bragging rights meet. We hope to be back on track in 2021.

I have so many memories in covering the HRM for 15 years, only taking a year off one season to focus on the prep baseball beat. Like watching the passion of JS meet directors Leavitt, Bill Liesse and Kirk Wessler in action over the years. They so loved the meet and the sport.

But I’ll focus on my two favorites, touch on a few others and then pass the baton on to some area coaches to close out this memorial on Memorial Day. Please pardon my girls bias, since I covered the female side of the race my first 11 years.

The top for me is the epic 1600-meter battle between senior Bethany McCoy of Metamora and freshman phenom Katelyn Bastert of Carthage in 2004. This was my first year covering girls track and the race met the hype, as both went under five minutes.

McCoy, who would finish her career with 13 HRM medals and 10 golds, took the lead in the final 200 meters to win in 4:50.80. She broke a 20-year meet record. The time was the third fastest ever in the event for an Illinois girl. Bastert, who would win four Class 1A 3200 state titles and three more in the 1600, finished in 4:58.13.

The next one came just four years ago when I literally had to do a double take on the infield at EastSide. Did the PA guy really just say Gillian Urycki went 20-3 ¾ in the long jump? 20-3? That blew away a 30-year old area record, let alone meet record, by 6 ½ inches. I couldn’t wait to track down the Metamora senior, congratulate her and ask her how she accomplished that feat.

Here’s a few more:

Metamora’s Amanda Duvendack going on the medal stand 15 or 16 times from 2007-2010, setting meet records in both the 400 (:56.65) and 800 (2:13.48).Morton’s D.J. Zahn going :48.65 for a meet record in the 400 in 2011.Pekin senior Cole Henderson setting the meet record in the 200-meter dash in 21.51 seconds and winning the 100-meter dash in :10.89 at EastSide Centre in 2013 — one year after winning three state titles at Charleston.The dominant fluidity of Richwoods standout Brenna Detra, as she dominated 10 races. She "went out with a bang" by winning four events as a senior in 2013, setting meet records in the 300-meter hurdles (:43.47), the 200 (:24.49) and anchoring the Knights to a school record in the 4x100 (:48.51).The flowing "fro" of Dunlap’s Kiara Pauli as she won every race she competed in from 2016-2019, going a perfect 10-0 in sprints and sprint relays. The reason she didn’t go 16-0 is she only competed in relays her sophomore year and attended her sister’s graduation as a junior.A classic battle in the 100-meters in 2019, when Princeville senior Adam Snedden (:11.12) clipped Manual senior Mechai White by .01 in a perfect small vs. big school matchup.

Now, for a few area coaches.

Jim Hardesty, former Farmington boys coach:

"The HRM has been a big part of my track life and I look forward to it every year. I have been fortunate to create memories as an athlete, coach, and volunteer official since 1993. I won the discus my junior and senior years at Canton. Not sure if anyone else has won it twice, but if so not many.

"I was a volunteer official at the shot put from 1999-2018 and saw so many talented student athletes compete. Every one of them with class which speaks volumes about central Illinois coaches. Then beginning in 2009 as a head coach at Farmington, I was lucky to see many of our student athletes compete and do very well.

"It is a source of great pride to see small school kids compete and win against the big schools and we walked away from both the Stadium in Peoria and East Side Center in East Peoria very pleased many times. Looking forward to more memories for many years to come."

John Cummings, 29-year Notre Dame girls coach:

"There are many memories of the HRM, but two things come to mind for me. I always loved the meet because I got to talk to my fellow coaches, both boys and girls, without the stress that usually goes with a meet. Most coaches are pretty laid back at the meet, so it was fun just to hang out and talk about track, or just things in general.

"Also, I miss the meet at the Peoria Stadium. I just felt there was more of a connection there. I saw people come to it that weren't track coaches/parents/relatives just to watch the meet. It also seemed more viewer friendly.

"People lined up along the rail watching, talking etc. or able to go to the field events and watch the action close up made it feel more something I just don't know what. I like EastSide, but everyone is so far away from the track that it doesn’t have the same feel. I realize it is a better facility, but there was something about it that I just loved."

John Beatty, LaSalle-Peru coach:

"One of the best memories from the PJS meet is the year we were late coming to the meet. We missed the turn off several times and had to stop and ask for directions. When we pulled up to East Side Center I let our 3200 relay team off to check in while I parked the bus.

"By the time I got in the girls were going to the start line, I knew it was not enough time for them to have warmed up and I felt I had let them down as a coach. As the race progressed I could not believe what I was seeing. Each lap that went by we were on our way to a PR.

"By the end of the race, Megan Krolak, Lesley Rocha, Olivia Sheridan, and Rachel Hickey had run a new school record. The girls had overcome the disadvantage and come up with a great race. All of these girls went on to college and three of them ran at ISU."

