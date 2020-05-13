NASCAR is back. For the first time since early March, NASCAR is hitting the race track again after missing eight races because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The premier Cup Series last real-life race — not the virtual ones NASCAR drivers have been competing in thanks to iRacing during the coronavirus hiatus — was March 8 at Phoenix Raceway, and its next one is scheduled for Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

But several factors were considered in order for NASCAR to actually come back. Health and safety precautions had to be established, the schedule needed to be played around with and the governing body had to find nearby tracks to race at. There are a lot of moving pieces, and it's all fairly complicated — especially as the plan for the rest of the season remains fluid.

So we're here to break down everything you need to know about NASCAR's return and answer the biggest questions about how all this is going to work.

1. How did NASCAR decide on returning to the track at Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway?

North Carolina and South Carolina are among the states allowing NASCAR to compete. And with the sport based in Charlotte, both tracks are within driving distance and close enough to make each race a one-day show.

2. Are they true race weekends?

No, that's the point of one-day events. The amount of time team members will spend in these communities is minimized, and there is no need for hotels, rental cars or any other necessities that could force them to be in contact with others.

3. What about practices and qualifying?

For these first four events in NASCAR's return, there will be no practices, and the only race with a qualifying session will be the Coca-Cola 600.

4. So how will the starting lineups be determined without qualifying?

Without qualifying for the two Darlington races and the second Charlotte race, NASCAR is employing a type of lottery. So for Sunday's Darlington race, the starting lineup will be determined through a combination of owner points and a random draw with cars being broken into groups of 12.

Teams ranked Nos. 1-12 in owner points will participate in a random drawing for the top-12 starting spots. Based on the current owner points, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Blaney, Matt Kenseth, Aric Almirola, Matt DiBenedetto, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch respectively round out the top-12 teams.

There will be a random draw for those in positions Nos. 13-24 and then Nos. 25-36 for the corresponding starting spots. And then teams ranked Nos. 37-40 will round out the field in order of owner points.

For the second Darlington race on May 20 and the second Charlotte race May 27, the starting lineup will be based on the previous race's results - sort of. The top-20 finishers from the last race will be inverted to make up the front half of the starting lineup, while positions 21-40 will start in their same finishing order.

Qualifying will only take place at Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24.

5. Why Wednesday races?

For years, drivers and fans have been begging for midweek events, especially in the summer, and now they're finally getting their wish. With NASCAR insisting on and doing everything in its power to have a full, 36-race season, midweek races became a necessity.

And now, NASCAR will be able to knock out four races - half the number that had been postponed - in two weeks, as it looks to the future to figure out how the remainder of the schedule will look.

6. Will fans be allowed to attend?

Of course not. At least for these first four races, no fans will be allowed at the track, and NASCAR said there will be "strict limits" for who will be permitted at the venue.

7. Is there a limit to the number of people allowed per team?

Yes, team rosters are limited to 16 people per car, including the driver, team owner, crew chief, spotter and hauler driver.

8. What other precautions will be taken to keep drivers, team members and others at the track as safe as possible?

There are a variety of steps NASCAR is taking to help keep those in attendance as safe as possible. Those include requiring the use of personal protective equipment, like masks, during the whole event and health screenings, like having their temperature taken, when entering and exiting the track.

NASCAR also said the garage and hauler areas will be more spread out, and a minimum of six feet is required between haulers and race cars. Additionally, at-track workspaces (and those using them) will be kept separated unless absolutely necessary, and "if a group of people works closely, that group will have little to no interaction with other groups."

The governing body is taking these safety measures seriously and will fine team members up to $50,000 for breaking the rules.

9. Were these races already on the schedule or are they new?

Aside from the Coca-Cola 600, all these races are new additions to the schedule and are not races later in the season that have been bumped up. So Darlington is getting two extra races this season while Charlotte is getting one, and, at this point, both tracks will host three total races in 2020.

10. Has NASCAR confirmed any races on the 2020 schedule beyond May 27 at Charlotte?

No, in NASCAR's return to the track, it has only confirmed the two races at Darlington and two at Charlotte.

A visit to Kansas Speedway is up next on the original season schedule on May 31, but there is no official word yet about whether that will be the next race.

11. Is the Southern 500 in the playoffs in September still on?

As of now, yes, the Southern 500 was not affected by the revised schedule and is still set to kick off NASCAR's playoffs on September 6.

12. Is Charlotte's playoff "roval" race still on?

As of now, yes, Charlotte's playoff race on the half-road course, half-oval track (or "roval") was not affected by the revised schedule and is still set to be the second elimination race of the playoffs.

13. Have any changes been made to NASCAR's playoff schedule?

No, as of now, the 10-race, 16-driver playoffs in the fall are still expected to happen as scheduled.

14. If NASCAR added three races to the schedule, does that mean it has to eliminate some?

Yes, as For The Win previously explained, three of the four announced races are new, rather than being shifted up from another date on the 36-race schedule. And because of that, NASCAR needed to ditch three races.

Last week, NASCAR utilized the term "realignment" in explaining how it's moving the schedule around.

So the Chicagoland Speedway race in June was "realigned" to Darlington on May 17, and Sonoma Raceway's June race was "realigned" to Charlotte on May 27. Additionally, Richmond Raceway's spring race, which was supposed to be in April will not be made up and was "realigned" to Darlington on May 20.

15. What's the deal with the XFINITY Series and Truck Series?

The second- and third-tier NASCAR national series are back, too. When NASCAR announced its return and four subsequent dates, the XFINITY and Truck series were in there too.

The XFINITY Series will race Tuesday, May 19 at Darlington (8 p.m. ET, FS1) and Monday, May 25 at Charlotte (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1). The Truck Series will, for now, only race on Tuesday, May 26 at Charlotte (8 p.m. ET, FS1).