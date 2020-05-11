Bradley announced Monday it is canceling the annual Coach (Brian) Wardle’s Camps and Youth Leagues scheduled for next month.

Here is the message on the BradleyBraves.com website:

Dear Athletes and Coaches,

We have monitored the Covid-19 situation each day hoping that camps and our youth league could take place. The health, safety and well being of everyone is our top priority. In accordance with Bradley University's directive, we are canceling Coach Wardle's Camps and Youth Leagues for the summer of 2020.

We will be issuing refunds as soon as possible. I appreciate your support of Coach Wardle's Camp and can not wait to get safely back onto the court. We are entertaining some virtual summer camp and fall clinic possibilities. We will keep you posted and thank you for your understanding.