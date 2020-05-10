NASCAR is one week away from getting back to racing with a heavy schedule.

The Cup Series will race May 17 and 20 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and May 24 and 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

So, how will this work? What are the rules that racing teams will have to follow to keep themselves safe and their sport going?

Each of these events will run without fans in attendance, but there will be live pit stops.

One of the benefits of having no fans is, there will be plenty of room to spread out at the racing facilities.

"Since there will be no spectators, no fans in the infield, we'll be able to use the entire infield to space out and socially distance," said John Bobo, NASCAR's vice president of racing operations. "We'll be able to space out the car garages, not just the Cup garage, but the Xfinity and Gander Outdoor garage as well. We'll have drivers' motor coaches there, but not in a driver/owner lot. We're spreading those out to provide a place for drivers to self-isolate during the day."

NASCAR Executive Vice President Steve O'Donnell said he can't say what parameters need to be met for races to host fans again.

"That's still a work in progress," O'Donnell said. "Our priority right now is to try and get back racing in a safe way. I think certainly the NASCAR fan is passionate, and we want to conduct events with fans any chance we can get.

"But until we believe that it's a safe environment, and we can work with the local and state communities to make that happen, we're going to wait until we get that OK."

NASCAR will try to keep people separated as much as possible.

"With social distancing, we're going to have one-way walkways for people, our rules strictly enforced," Bobo said. "If people aren't complying with our rules for masks and social distancing, they will be removed from the premises.

"If we have someone in the broadcast lot, they have no business in the garage, they don't need to come into the garage, and vice versa. We need to keep people out of work areas they might not normally get into."

Pit crews will have to wear a fireproof sock mask or a face screen. Spotters will be spaced out. Everyone on the infield will have to wear a cloth mask.

"Our spotters aren't necessarily going to be on the roof but across the top of the empty stadium, all six to 10 feet between them," Bobo said. "They can play the important role they play in the competition."

Teams are limited to 16 people, including the driver, team owner, pit crew — everyone.

The process will begin five days before teams arrive for a race.

"We're asking teams and all of our participants, organizations, to self-monitor people for five days for symptoms before they arrive," Bobo said. "We're asking them to fill out a questionnaire and initial screening for temperature."

Bobo said temperatures will be taken randomly throughout the event. Anyone showing any symptoms will be removed. They won't be taken to the infield care center but instead will be examined outside.

Bobo said NASCAR medical personnel won't be testing everyone to determine if a team member has COVID-19. He added that tests are scarce and needed elsewhere. If someone needs to be tested, medical personnel will make the determination.

"Getting results can take two to three days," Bobo said. "Really, those tests should be targeted for people most in need."

What if somebody tests positive? Bobo said NASCAR will implement contact tracing to have a record of who that person was near at the track.

"We are asking teams and participants to keep a log of who they've interacted with throughout the course of a day so if we have a positive post-race (test), we can figure out who they were in direct exposure with and ask those people to isolate for 14 days," Bobo said.

If someone tests positive or shows symptoms, that team member can be replaced.

O'Donnell said drivers have asked about having a Victory Lane celebration.

"Our goal is to certainly have a celebration on or around the start/finish line," he said. "In an ideal world, we would like to have Victory Lane. Not sure of all the logistics of how we pull that off. We certainly want to try and have a trophy, at least that celebration with the driver."