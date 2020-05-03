The last time the Kentucky Derby wasn’t on the first Saturday in May was 75 years ago.

It was 1945, and the U.S. government had put a temporary ban on horse racing because of World War II.

It was a time when Americans were urged to buy war bonds and restrict travel. There was talk of sacrifice — everything for the good of the country.

My, how familiar some of that sounds in this age of the coronavirus — though this time our enemy is viral, not foreign.

For the first time in nearly four generations there will be no springtime call to post on what's supposed to be Kentucky's grandest day — a celebration of what's best about the commonwealth and one that brings 150,000 people to the racetrack in a single afternoon.

"We’re all going through this together," said Hall of Fame jockey and 1992 Kentucky Derby winner Pat Day. "I’m sad that the Derby is not running, but I’m more sad for the world and the condition we’re in at the present time. The pandemic takes precedence over the Derby."

The last time Louisville learned the Derby might be canceled, the Battle of the Bulge was still raging in Europe.

The man in charge of the Office of War Mobilization — James F. Byrnes — told the nation in December 1944 that the manpower used to keep racetracks running was needed for the war effort. And not just manpower — the tires and gasoline and railroads that brought patrons to and from the track.

The war demanded Americans’ utmost for the troops, he said: "The operation of race tracks is not conducive to this all-out effort."

Byrnes was predicting a "virtually sports-less 1945." And there were "grave doubts," a Courier Journal story said, about whether professional baseball and football would continue.

Col. Matt Winn, head of Churchill Downs at the time and described as the man who built the Kentucky Derby into the "country’s greatest racing spectacle," complied.

"There is only one thing to do," he told the newspaper. "Obey the boss."

In the intervening months, there was much speculation about the Kentucky Derby and whether it would go on.

And when Derby Day came, there were no fedoras or pork pie hats for men. No berets or day gloves for women. No shouts from the rail. No last-minute picks at the betting window.

Instead, the city cheered on a charity turtle race.

On what was supposed to be Derby Day 1945 — May 5 — a Courier Journal sports column ended with this line: "By (and) by, war time came a knocking at the door. Now, no Old Kentucky Derby! Good night!"

But just three days later on VE Day — Allied Victory in Europe Day — Byrnes reinstated horse racing. And all the parade, pride and pageantry unfolded on June 9.

That day, the "spend-easy" crowd set a single-race world record in wagers. Parties were "smaller than the good old days," as the social pages read, but the traditional spirit was there.

The race went on.

Our 2020 Kentucky Derby — the 146th running — is now scheduled for Sept. 5. There’s still much hand-wringing and debate about whether the Run for the Roses will still be the longest continuously running sporting event in the country after this year.

It’s hard to fathom it not being so.

The best, the fastest, the most exciting two minutes in sports is more than a horse race. It marks the rhythms of the season and of our communal lives. It’s the blossoming of spring, the roses and the Easter-egg colored apparel, said Tom Owen, a University of Louisville archivist and local historian.

There is no time when Louisville looks greener.

Owen is 80 now and remembers when royalty arrived at the Downs — the Duke of Windsor, the king who abdicated his throne. And celebrities like comedian Bob Hope.

There was an identity swell that happened for Owen as a child when Derby Day came around.

There was a feeling that Louisville was on the map and not some dead end.

"Oh, this place is some place," he said.

That feeling endures today.

It’s true for so many others in this city, too.

But with stay-at-home orders, layoffs and businesses both shuttered and shifting, everything feels different.

Kenzie Kapp, a local milliner, has expanded her line of fascinators to face masks.

"It’s just a new Derby accessory," she said. "Your face mask is now your lipstick."

The city’s own signs and accessories that signal Derby Week is here are missing.

Bleachers on Broadway for the Pegasus Parade. Food vendors on the waterfront. The crush at Dee’s to buy ribbons and flowers to fashion a hat.

"It’s springtime — indicative of the time that the Derby would be running — but everything is so unusual," Day said.

"No Thunder Over Louisville, no parties, none of the excitement and enthusiasm."

But he’s praying for the whole world — those infected with the virus fighting to recover and others affected by it. And everyone is affected.

"It’s my prayer that sooner, quicker, faster we’ll work our way through this pandemic. We’ll get it contained, that we’ll be able to return to some sort of normal life."

And he’s believing, he said, that a September Derby may be the most exciting ever.

Mike Berry, Kentucky's secretary of tourism and former CEO of the Kentucky Derby Festival, recognizes "how important the day is to all of us."

But he won't say its absence is sad. This time of "healthy at home" has helped people reconnect with one another and their families.

"When we all get back together, I think we're really going to appreciate it." he said.

"What a wonderful place to live. What a wonderful tradition. And it's going to come again whether it's in September or it's not until the first Saturday in May 2021."

For now, though, it’s Derby Week, but no one is pining for the race, Owen said.

At least not yet.

"I think most people right now are hunkered down with our arms over our heads," he said. "It won’t dawn on us until the day comes."

Kristina Goetz is the narrative editor at The Courier Journal. She can be reached at kgoetz@courierjournal.com.