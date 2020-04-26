The Chicago Bears have added another Peoria connection.

The Bears signed undrafted Western Illinois defensive lineman LaCale London, a product of Peoria High. He is among about eight undrafted free agents the team is slated to sign, according to Bears Wire.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound London was tied for second in the Missouri Valley with three forced fumbles and added four sacks and 91/2 tackles for loss. He had 45 tackles, 26 solo, with four breakups and three quarterback hurries.

"Whenever I feel like things are getting hard, I just think about how far I have come,“ London said in a release from Western Illinois. ”All the bumpy roads I had to drive across and roadblocks I had to drive through to get where I am today.“

"I'm so ready for the next step in my career, I dreamed about playing in the NFL my whole life."

Richwoods graduate Sherrick McManis is the longest-tenured member of the Bears, joining the team in 2012 in a trade with the Houston Texans. McManis welcomed London to the team via social media.

“God is good! Special congrats to Lacale London! All I know is that he’s from the city! #309, so just off of that alone I’m showing love!,” McManis posted to his Facebook page.

“Enjoy what you have accomplished, but now moving forward It no longer matters how you got there, all that matters now is how to stay there and I’ll do my best to share all the knowledge you want to hear, my man.

“With that said, I still want to hear about your journey/path to the league! Welcome and congratulations once again!”

London received a $10,000 signing bonus and a $10,000 base guarantee for $20,000 total guarantee, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Peoria High coach Tim Thornton tweeted congratulations on Saturday night.

“Go to work brother,” Thornton said. “Proud of you!!! #PeoriaLions to #ChicagoBears.”

Also on Saturday, former Illinois State all-America running back James Robinson signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. ISU safety Luther Kirk signed with the Dallas Cowboys.