Of the 255 players selected this weekend in the NFL Draft, a total of 48 of them hailed from schools in the Big Ten Conference.
Only three Big Ten schools failed to have at least one players drafted: Illinois, Northwestern and Rutgers.
Ohio State and Michigan led the way with 10 draftees each. Iowa, Penn State and Minnesota had five each. Wisconsin had four, while Maryland, Purdue, Michigan State and Nebraska had two each. One Indiana player was drafted.
The full list of Big Ten players picked Thursday, Friday and Saturday — including a pair of Ohio State players in the top three.
122Washington, Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
133Detroit, Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
11313Tampa Bay, Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
11919Las Vegas, Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State
12424New Orleans, Cesar Ruiz, C/G, Michigan
2638Carolina, Yetor Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State
2941Indianapolis, Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
21345Tampa Bay, Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota
21446Denver, K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State
22254Buffalo, A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
22355Baltimore, J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
22860New England, Josh Uche, LB, Michigan
3973Jacksonville, Davon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State
31074New Orleans, Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin
31175Detroit, Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State
31377Denver, Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa
33498Baltimore, Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State
418124Pittsburgh, Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, Maryland
430136L.A. Rams, Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue
431137Jacksonville, Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State
435141Houston, John Reid, CB, Penn State
437143Baltimore, Ben Bredeson, G, Michigan
440146Dallas, Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin
515161Tampa Bay, Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota
516162Washington, Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan
520166Detroit, Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin
529175Green Bay, Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota
531177Kansas City, Mike Danna, DE, Michigan
63182New England, Michael Onwenu, G, Michigan
64183N.Y. Giants, Cam Brown, OLB, Penn State
68187Cleveland, Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan
613192Green Bay, Jon Runyan, G, Michigan
614193Indianapolis, Robert Windsor, DT, Penn State
615194Tampa Bay, Khalil Davis, DT, Nebraska
619198Pittsburgh, Antoine Brooks Jr., S, Maryland
620199L.A. Rams, Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State
626205Minnesota, Josh Metellus, S, Michigan
630209Green Bay, Simon Stepaniak, OT, Indiana
634213Indianapolis, Jordan Glasgow, LB, Michigan
71215Cincinnati, Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue
74218N.Y. Giants, Carter Coughlin, DE, Minnesota
75219Baltimore, Geno Stone, S, Iowa
76220L.A. Chargers, K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State
711225Minnesota, Kenny Willekes, DE, Michigan State
718232Pittsburgh, Carlos Davis, DT, Nebraska
721235Detroit, Jashon Cornell, DT, Ohio State
730244Minnesota, Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa
733247N.Y. Giants, Chris Williamson, CB, Minnesota