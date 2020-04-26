Of the 255 players selected this weekend in the NFL Draft, a total of 48 of them hailed from schools in the Big Ten Conference.

Only three Big Ten schools failed to have at least one players drafted: Illinois, Northwestern and Rutgers.

Ohio State and Michigan led the way with 10 draftees each. Iowa, Penn State and Minnesota had five each. Wisconsin had four, while Maryland, Purdue, Michigan State and Nebraska had two each. One Indiana player was drafted.

The full list of Big Ten players picked Thursday, Friday and Saturday — including a pair of Ohio State players in the top three.

122Washington, Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

133Detroit, Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

11313Tampa Bay, Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

11919Las Vegas, Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

12424New Orleans, Cesar Ruiz, C/G, Michigan

2638Carolina, Yetor Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

2941Indianapolis, Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

21345Tampa Bay, Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

21446Denver, K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

22254Buffalo, A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

22355Baltimore, J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

22860New England, Josh Uche, LB, Michigan

3973Jacksonville, Davon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State

31074New Orleans, Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

31175Detroit, Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State

31377Denver, Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa

33498Baltimore, Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

418124Pittsburgh, Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, Maryland

430136L.A. Rams, Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue

431137Jacksonville, Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State

435141Houston, John Reid, CB, Penn State

437143Baltimore, Ben Bredeson, G, Michigan

440146Dallas, Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

515161Tampa Bay, Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

516162Washington, Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan

520166Detroit, Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin

529175Green Bay, Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota

531177Kansas City, Mike Danna, DE, Michigan

63182New England, Michael Onwenu, G, Michigan

64183N.Y. Giants, Cam Brown, OLB, Penn State

68187Cleveland, Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

613192Green Bay, Jon Runyan, G, Michigan

614193Indianapolis, Robert Windsor, DT, Penn State

615194Tampa Bay, Khalil Davis, DT, Nebraska

619198Pittsburgh, Antoine Brooks Jr., S, Maryland

620199L.A. Rams, Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State

626205Minnesota, Josh Metellus, S, Michigan

630209Green Bay, Simon Stepaniak, OT, Indiana

634213Indianapolis, Jordan Glasgow, LB, Michigan

71215Cincinnati, Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue

74218N.Y. Giants, Carter Coughlin, DE, Minnesota

75219Baltimore, Geno Stone, S, Iowa

76220L.A. Chargers, K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

711225Minnesota, Kenny Willekes, DE, Michigan State

718232Pittsburgh, Carlos Davis, DT, Nebraska

721235Detroit, Jashon Cornell, DT, Ohio State

730244Minnesota, Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa

733247N.Y. Giants, Chris Williamson, CB, Minnesota