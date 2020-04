PEORIA — Brandon McMartin emerged as a top defenseman for the Peoria Rivermen during the 2019-20 season.

He spent 27 games with Peoria, notched a goal and added 15 assists and posted a +10 rating. He also earned time in the ECHL.

McMartin was a key part of a first-place Rivermen team’s No. 1-ranked defense unit.

He made a video address to the fans after the SPHL season was canceled in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.