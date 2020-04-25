CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men’s basketball program has locked up an elite 2020 recruiting class, but getting to this point has not been easy.

Becoming a destination for high-end talent has been a gradual process for coach Brad Underwood over this three seasons. Recruiting pitches have received more interest as the Illini rebounded in the 2019-20 season and finished fourth in the Big Ten Conference.

That is particularly evident with the addition of Peorian Adam Miller, the Chicago Morgan Park standout who had offers from Kansas, Memphis, Michigan, Arizona and Louisville. Yet the Illinois Mr. Basketball winner — ranked No. 32 nationally in the Class of 2020 by 247Sports — chose the Illini instead.

"Good players want to play with good players," Underwood said in a Zoom call on Thursday, "and winners want to hang around winners."

Miller’s signing on Wednesday came after a strong, late push from Michigan, but the guard said Illinois was his choice all along.

Underwood’s confidence in Miller’s decision never wavered, either.

"Once he committed, I've been extremely confident in where all of this was at with Adam," Underwood said. "Everybody's kind of got their own timetable, and circumstances are obviously a little different here with coronavirus, but have had the utmost confidence since the day committed that he was going to be an Illini."

Miller joins fellow top-55 guard Andre Curbelo, a skilled passer who can create for others, and power forward Coleman Hawkins (No. 156) in the three-man recruiting class.

Curbelo is a talented ball-handler and passer who creates chances for others. Hawkins brings needed size and athleticism, as well as more shooting ability.

And Illinois isn’t even close to done yet.

Top-100 Class of 2021 guard Luke Goode, a Fort Wayne, Ind., native, committed to Illinois on April 17.

Goode is another talented shooter who picked the Illini over the likes of Maryland, Michigan State, Iowa, Louisville, Butler and Xavier.

The Illini are in the mix for a number of other top prospects for the Class of 2021, including No. 59-ranked prospect and No. 12 center Micawber Etienne, as well as in-state prospects Brandon Weston (No. 77 by 247Sports) and No. 13-ranked Max Christie (although Duke has emerged as a leader).

Ultimately, talent and fit is the focus, but Underwood and his staff know that mining the talent in Illinois can be key to long-term success.

"I don’t see that stopping," Underwood said. "Winning helps a lot of that, and we're going to continue to try to recruit the state's best players. This state has has unbelievable coaches and unbelievable AAU programs. And I do think that playing in front of 15,000 in the orange and blue every night in the best league in the country is is is going to be appealing to to those here in our state."

Underwood took some gambles on a number of players in his first two recruiting classes — and even kept 2017 Mr. Basketball winner Mark Smith on board after being hired — having mixed results, but he has started to have his dividends pay off in the last two classes.

Oak Hill product Kofi Cockburn, who was ranked No. 46 in the Class of 2019, had a wildly successful freshman season, breaking the program’s freshman single-season double-doubles record and winning Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Both he and Ayo Dosunmu, who was the top in-state player and was ranked No. 32 in the nation in 2018, have now declared for the NBA Draft. Whether they stay in or return for another season at Illinois, Underwood views it as a positive.

Dosunmu helped pave the way for Miller to come to Illinois, proving that Chicago talent can still rise to stardom at the state’s flagship school and help the program to its most successful season in at least a decade.

"I think we're a program that can affect young people's lives in a very positive way," Underwood said. "Ayo helped that, there's no doubt. He was the he was the right fit at the right time.

"When you haven’t won and you haven't been successful, that’s a huge factor in people making their decisions," Underwood said. "I get it. We're not going to be able to take everybody, and we're not going to be able to take guys sometimes that are really good because they don't they don't meet our needs at that certain time. But I do feel like we've become the option."

Underwood is bullish on the state of his program, even amid the uncertainly that accompanies the coronavirus pandemic.

Illinois has been conducting Zoom meetings throughout the week to talk with players about all things: basketball, maintaining fitness, nutrition and life.

After Miller, Curbelo and Hawkins finish up the academic year, they will begin to work their way into the fold with the rest of the team, participating in tailored workouts with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher.

Hype has been building among Illinois fans over the possible one-two punch Curbelo and Miller could provide, and Underwood echoed those same hopes on Thursday.

"That’s gonna be fun to watch," Underwood said. "You’re talking about two guys that have the ability to to make others around really, really good. And they're both very, very good passers. They're they're both capable scorers. Adam’s got just tremendous range, he's a tremendous shooter, and yet, can play on the ball as well."

Ultimately, Underwood feels the group will fit well at Illinois and has his program in position to continue its success, whenever the NCAA is able to safely resume competition.

He feels each player has the intangibles to help the Illini as well.

"(Miller) is a very willing and unselfish passer," Underwood said. "You add that component with the two other young men that that we signed in the fall, and we're really excited about the IQ and the feel that this group has as basketball players."

Underwood read a story that included advice from Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers and how Rivers is handling the unexpectedly long offseason. It resonated, and Underwood has been repeating it to the Illini.

"We want to win the wait," Underwood said. "I thought it made a lot of sense. Keeping our guys thinking about being a top-20 program and continuing to work like a top-20 program."

Gavin Good is the University of Illinois correspondent for Gannett Illinois. Contact him at gavinrg2@illinois.edu or at Twitter.com/itsallG_O_O_D.