The Chicago Bears pulled off a pair of trades Saturday on the final day of the NFL Draft, including one that netted them a speedy wide receiver.

The Bears moved up to select Tulane receiver Darnell Mooney with the 173rd pick in the fifth round. Eighteen picks earlier, the Bears grabbed Tulsa outside linebacker Trevis Gipson with a choice they obtained from the Vikings in exchange for a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Also Saturday, the Bears added another player to the secondary by selecting Georgia Southern cornerback Kindle Vildor with the 163rd pick.

Chicago found their speedy receiver in Mooney, who ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He’s an explosive player that racks up yards after the catch. Mooney combined for 96 catches, 1,706 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns with Tulane.

In 49 overall games in four seasons at Tulane, the 5-foot-11, 175-pounder caught 151 passes for 2,529 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Gipson is someone that knows how to get after the quarterback. In 2019, Gipson had 49 total tackles, including 15 for loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles at Tulsa.

Gipson will join a Bears pass rush anchored by former All-Pros Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn, where he’ll be able to learn from one of the best in Mack.

Vildor is an athletic corner with the ability to play in multiple coverages. He had nine interceptions, nine tackles for loss and 25 pass breakups in his final three seasons at Georgia Southern.

The Bears had two selections in the first four rounds with tight end Cole Kmet and cornerback Jaylon Johnson in the second round. They also had two seventh-round selections.