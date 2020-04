PEORIA — Zach Quinn finished his college career at Wisconsin-River Falls and decided to turn pro in the spring.

He picked the Peoria Rivermen in the SPHL. On March 7 he made his pro debut and earned a 3-2 win over Birmingham at Carver Arena.

The first-place Peoria team played one more game and were sitting at 33-8-5 when the SPHL season was halted, then a few days later canceled, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quinn put together a video address for Rivermen fans, and we present it here.