CHAMPAIGN — Peoria native Adam Miller committed to Illinois back in November during a packed ceremony at the Jordan store in Chicago, but he waited until Wednesday afternoon to officially sign his national letter of intent.

"I really I could’ve done it any day," Miller said, "but I wanted to make sure it was safe for me, my family and friends."

Miller is the first Illinois Mr. Basketball winner to come to Illinois since Mark Smith, who now plays at Missouri, signed with Illinois in 2017.

"A lot of people said there were outside factors, but I was 100% locked in to Illinois," Miller said. "I wasn’t changing my decision."

Miller, who was named the 2020 Illinois Mr. Basketball winner last week, averaged 23.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists as a senior at Morgan Park.

He led Morgan Park to the Class 3A sectional final before the IHSA postponed and ultimately canceled the remainder of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6-foot-3 guard, who transferred to Morgan Park in 2017 after starring at Manual, announced his signing on Instagram Live.

Miller, who earned Gatorade Player of the Year recognition for the second-straight season, is No. 33 in the Class of 2020 in the 247Sports composite rankings.

He, his family and a couple of friends hosted a lighthearted Instagram Live session as hundreds of viwers looked on.

Miller declared he was "100% locked into Illinois" and that star guard Ayo Dosunmu’s decision to declare for the 2020 NBA draft "wasn’t a part of my decision."

As time went on without Miller’s signing, speculation built up about whether he would actually end up at Illinois.

"Oh, they thought you was going to Michigan?" a friend asked in the background.

Miller laughed in response, then a couple of minutes later signed his letter — cementing his commitment to Illinois.

Illinois currently has the No. 15-ranked recruiting class in the country as Miller joins fellow guard Andre Curbelo and power forward Coleman Hawkins.

Miller is the highest rated recruit of the trio, but Curbelo is a fellow top-100 signee (at No. 55 by 247Sports) and Hawkins comes in just outside the top 150 (at No. 156).

With Dosunmu’s father telling the Chicago Tribune that Ayo is "98% or 99%" committed to staying in the NBA draft, Miller’s addition gives the Illini another proven scoring option. Miller shot about 42 percent from 3 as a senior at Morgan Park.

Illinois will now wait on freshman center Kofi Cockburn to make his final decision about the NBA.

Cockburn declared for the draft on April 7, but retains his collegiate eligibility and has until June 3 to assess his options.

