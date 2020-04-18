We love sports. We love movies.

Given that, logic dictates that we here in the Journal Star sports department must love sports movies.

Guilty.

And since we’re seriously lacking live sports of any kind (and since we have plenty of movie-viewing time on our hands) the JS sports department put together its definitive list of favorite sports movies, complete with thoughts on the film from various members of the department.

Happy watching.

1. Field of Dreams

"I've seen it at least 50 times, but "Wanna have a catch?" still brings a tear to my eye. Growing up on a farm in Iowa, I relate to this movie like no other." — Dave Reynolds

2. Hoop Dreams

"I enjoyed learning the importance of Illinois high school basketball through this documentary long before I was a sports reporter." — Adam Duvall

3. Hoosiers

"Again, my small-town roots shape my love for this timeless film. The quote here I'll never tire of is Jimmy's "I'll make it." Of course, he does." — DR

4. Major League

"Celebrating scruffy underdogs from rookie to vet, these wild things come together to stick it to the man (or woman; get bent, Rachel Phelps) and deliver the city of Cleveland a professional baseball championship. It’s got quotable lines from minute one to 107. Probably the best sports comedy of all-time, with apologies to Caddyshack." — Wes Huett

5. Remember the Titans

"Great cast. Great story. The kind of movie that makes you laugh, cry and also get really mad at the ignorance of racism. Denzel is awesome, of course. The fact it’s based on a true story, albeit with a hefty dose of editorial license, makes it even better. The football is pretty good, too." — Stan Morris

6. The Sandlot

"I have two "You're Killing Me Smalls" T-shirts. It’s a reminder of back in the day, when I played sandlot baseball just about every day in the summer with neighborhood friends as a kid. And, there’s James Earl Jones. Really enjoyed the ’Legends Never Die’ documentary on the 25th anniversary of the movie in 2018." — SM

7. Miracle

" ’This is your time.’ Are you seeing a pattern here? Great quote from a great movie that has to resonate with every American who experienced the 1980 United States’ Olympic hockey team’s upset over the Soviet Union. It was the greatest upset ever, at a time when we really needed a lift." — DR

8. Moneyball

"The Bennett Miller-directed take on the Michael Lewis novel — from an Aaron Sorkin and Steven Zaillian script — is funny, dramatic and stirring. Brad Pitt delivers what might be his best performance as Oakland Athletics general manager Billy Beane, whose cutting-edge embracing of analytics forever changed baseball. — WH

9. Rocky

"Sure, the series went downhill a little after Rocky III or IV, but the Cinderella story of Rocky Balboa is such a classic. Loved Burgess Meredith, too!" — SM

10. Bull Durham

"Sports is about more than just sports; it’s about people. Few sports movies make that more apparent than Bull Durham, a dirty, lived-in take on life in the minor leagues from writer-director Ron Shelton. We got Crash and Nuke and Annie, whose intriguing love triangle provides the fuel for this baseball engine. (Oh, and Peoria basketball icon Eddie Mathews has a cameo. More about that here.) — WH

Honorable mention

Slap Shot, The Blind Side, A League of Their Own, The Long Green Line, The Greatest Game Ever Played, Eight Men Out, Jerry Maguire, The Natural, Pride of the Yankees. … JS sports writer Johnny Campos put together an eclectic list of sports movies that didn’t make our list. Yet we didn’t want to leave out his thoughts. You can click here to read more about Campos’ picks.